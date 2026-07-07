Five Georgia Tech Players Whose Numbers Will Be Better in 2026

Georgia Tech is going to have different looking roster than they did last season.

The Yellow Jackets have one of the lowest returning production rates in the country, especially on offense. On that side of the ball alone, Georgia Tech will have a new starting quarterback, running back, a mostly new receiver and tight end room, and replacing four key pieces along the offensive line.

The secondary and defensive line are also losing players as well.

When programs lose players, though, that gives an opportunity for someone else to step up and get experience and put up numbers. Georgia Tech has done a solid job on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal to land potential impact players.

Here are five players whose numbers I think will improve for the Yellow Jackets this season.

1. WR Jordan Allen

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman, Jordan Allen caught 22 passes for over 300 yards, as well as tallying 85 yards rushing on six carries. He was a multidimensional threat for the Yellow Jackets, and he is going to be the top option for Alberto Mendoza.

Allen is the only returning receiver who caught a pass from last season and is going to be used in a number of ways under George Godsey. I expect a big year from Allen.

2. QB Alberto Mendoza

It would be kinda hard for Alberto Mendoza to not improve his numbers from last season.

Mendoza is coming over to Georgia Tech after backing up his brother Fernando for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers last season, and he is looking to make his own impact in Atlanta.

Last season, Mendoza was 18-24 for 286 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, as well as 190 yards rushing on 13 carries.

He is the heavy favorite to be the starter, and Mendoza enters the season as one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the ACC.

3. RB Justice Haynes

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes was one of the best running backs in the country last season and while it might be tough to top his numbers from last season, I think he is going to be given plenty of opportunity to do so.

Before his injury, Haynes ran for 857 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns last season. While the Yellow Jackets also have Malachi Hosley (one of the most underrated running backs in the country), I think that Haynes is going to get plenty of carries and should be among the national rushing leaders, not just the ACC.

4. DE Noah Carter

Carter did not see a lot of snaps at Alabama, but I think that he has a chance to be the top pass rushing option for the Yellow Jackets next season.

Last season, Carter totaled eight tackles and zero sacks. I think that he will be in line to start and see major snaps, improving these stats with ease.

5. CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe is going to be playing cornerback for the Yellow Jackets this season after spending two seasons playing wide receiver for Alabama. Mbakwe is one of the top athletes, perhaps the top athlete, on the team and has first-round attributes.

Mbakwe could emerge as a two-way player, but I think that he is going to improve on his numbers on defense alone.