Everything From Georgia Tech RB Malachi Hosley At ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech running back Malachi Hosley talked to the media on Thursday about his talent, the dynamic running back room, the upcoming season, and his ability. Here is everything he had to say.

On being a homegrown talent…

“I mean, it means a lot. Especially for me being from Georgia, playing for my home state is good. And I personally didn't want to go to the other school in Georgia. It's just a blessing that I got to go to Tech. I feel like most of us backs in our back field feel the same way.”

On being able to be explosive on runs and rapport with Justice Haynes…

“I think we're very similar and different in same way, as in with me and Justice, we can literally see the same thing on a play, that we might hit the same hole and do the same thing. So I think our vision.”

On if he expects to score every time he touches it….

“I kind of do. At this point, yeah, I do. It's like an expectation.”

On the offensive line being in sync and the importance…

“It's very important, especially with us having depth as well. Like Coach Key always preaches, we want to play our best ball in November, December, January when we're trying to compete for a championship. Just us building depth through the portal and getting guys, it's been great.”

Hosley will help make for an elite running back room that will be one of the best the Yellow Jackets have had in quite some time and one of the best in the country. After averaging 7.1 yards per carry, he looks to take his game to the next level and get this offense to new heights. Hosley is one of the only runners last season to rush for more than seven yards per carry. With explosiveness, vision, and contact balance, he is one of the better runners in the ACC.

The addition of Justice Haynes will only add to that. If they both can stay healthy, you have one of the most dangerous tandems in the ACC. Hosley hopes to be a part of a playoff team this season and one that can shock people all the way to the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff. With the new scheme and system in place, Hosley is more than capable of carrying the load and getting the Yellow Jackets there.