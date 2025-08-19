Everything From Georgia Tech Tight End Josh Beetham After Tuesday's Practice
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today, as the Yellow Jackets are nearly a week away from their season-opening game against Colorado. After Tuesday's Practice, tight end Josh Beetham spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On teaching the young guys...
"Yeah, I think those guys coming in, luckily, we do have a lot of experience in the tight end room right now, which is really nice. You know, they've been here all summer, so we were able to work with them throughout the summer, get in the playbook there, and then go into camp. Obviously it's their first time experiencing this, so you know, there's going to be ups and downs, and obviously you have to work with that. And I think they've done a great job, so it's been awesome to see those guys grow."
2. On his comfort level at the position...
"I feel like going into the year you know all the tight ends are very versatile so I think you know we've got to be ready to play all positions within the, the Y and F and stuff like that so you know I feel very comfortable doing whatever it takes you know situationally I think that I'll be able to do whatever."
3. On developing chemistry with the offensive line...
"Yeah, I think chemistry with the offensive line is huge. We kind of have to be able to work as one because a lot of times we're almost working as like an extra offensive lineman. So, you're building that relationship throughout the summer and the weight room with those guys is really important. And then going into camp, it's just learning that person, not even on the football field, but off the field so that you feel more comfortable working with them. And I think it's come along really well."
4. On having a larger role this season...
"Yeah, I feel really comfortable. Obviously, last year got hurt in that Louisville game. It kind of slowed the season down. But I feel really healthy right now. I feel really good going into the year. And I'm ready to do whatever the team asks of me."
5. On the recent NCAA punishment against Michigan...
"Yeah, no, I mean I have a lot of really good friends that I'm still close with there and in the league now. I don't really have any comments on any of the news, but I'm just focused on this season here."