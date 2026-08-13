Everything From Georgia Tech Safety Savion Riley After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech continued with fall practice on Wednesday and afterwards, veteran safety Savion Riley met with the media to talk about the upcoming season. Here is everything that he had to say.

On looking forward to the season…

“Yeah, no doubt. Going through that injury was a true process. I'm just glad to be able to be out here with my teammates again, healthy and trusting in Coach Semore and Coach Sunseri’s process. I'm ready to just get out here and just help my teammates the best of my ability.”

On taking pride in the leadership role…

“Being an older guy for me is actually a blessing, being able to just take these young guys in, coach what I'm getting coached, and give back to them, and just help them and bring them along so we can all be on the same page. I know how to roll to really step into being that leader, that vet. And that's what I'm trying to do, to the best of my ability, so we can all work together.”

On what he has seen from the young guys…

“I believe, know, Tae was just in here, but, you know, he's picking it up really quickly. Last year, you know, improved. He's still continuing to improve. Fenix is another person who's collectively, you know, soaking the game up. I think Chris Hewitt and Kealan Jones also, but I think all these new freshmen are really learning what, you know, Coach and Sunseri and Semore has really put into place.”

On the difference with the defense compared to last year…

“It's definitely different schematically. You know, I got the most respect to, you know, coach that left. But, you know, I think it's more that we're really taking the steps to just break down everything schematically and tactically. I think that's really where the difference is. We're really just pouring into the little small details, and we're executing.”

On the competition between the Wrs and DBS…

“I think it's been really great actually, bringing D Hop in. I think he's been around these receivers and helped improve them even more, get them better. I think that helps us also as a back end, one-on-one reps, just little breaks. I think we're getting challenged as a whole on both sides of the ball. I think it's really good.”

On the tight ends…

“Kevin and, you know, Corbo, Gavin, all these guys are really great guys. Kevin, that man's like 6'5", so guarding them red zones, you know, it's a problem and all that. But I think it's been really good, you know, the tight ends coming in, and I think we've been challenged.”

On the Colorado game…

“I'm really excited, you know, going into last season, you know, we're focused on this season, but you know, emotions were high. I know a lot of those guys over there; I know they're going to compete on their side of the ball. I know we're going to compete, and you know, it's going to be that.”