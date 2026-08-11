Everything From Georgia Tech EDGE Jordan Walker After Monday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech edge rusher Jordan Walker talked to the media after fall camp practice on Monday. The veteran defensive lineman and prized transfer portal acquisition talked his growth, taking his game to another level, gelling with the team, and why the Yellow Jackets could have one of the best defensive lines in the country.

On where the defense is currently…

“I feel like we're in a great place. Every day we try to get close to what he (Jason Semore) wants to improve, and we attack it with a great mentality every time. We're really focusing on trying to take that ball away right now, getting punch outs, catching the ones that throw us.”

On his max squat and his physical specimen ….

“I'd say it's a little bit of 50 50, a little bit of a raw prospect. Definitely put in a lot of work to get to where I'm at right now. Shoutout to a lot of coaches that have helped me get here, and I'm still growing. So pretty excited.”



On jelling with the players on the team and the defensive line group…

“Oh man, all them guys, man, they my brothers, man. Definitely, like every day it's a bro; I could talk about this for hours. We in there jokes, but we know when to lock in when it's time. But again, y'all going to see how we gel in the field. It's going to be a fun time.”



On why the defensive line could be one of the best in the country…

“Just all of our want to. We all got a common goal in mind, and we all want to achieve that goal. So that's what makes me most excited about it: that we all want to be amazing, and now we got to see what we can do.”

On if he can fit into any role on defense…

“Yes, sir. I definitely feel like I'm a plug and play guy just because I'll be having mentality that I'm gonna get the job done. So wherever they need me, I'm gonna try to do my best and get that job done.”

On the matchup vs Colorado and Juju Lewis…

“We're gonna have awareness of the rest wings. We know he's a talented guy. We know what we could do in and out the pocket and we're gonna have a plan for him and we're gonna execute it.”