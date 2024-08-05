Everything From Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr After Monday's Practice
Fall camp continued at Georgia Tech today as the countdown to the season-opening game in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State gets closer. After practice today, star wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the number change...
"Well, really, Coach just asked me, did I want it? It was an open number for the year. I just said, why not? I rock it."
2. On if he has had to adjust to the expectations coming into his second year...
"I just kept them same mindset. I'm just trying to grind this season. I have the best season I can."
3. On if there has been anyone he has noticed stepping up in the receiver room...
"Really, everybody, everybody progressed throughout the spring and throughout fall camp is seeing, like, how much they, like, changed the ability, everybody's just gotten better, especially with Coach McKnight. He's coaching us up real well."
4. On his ability to process and read routes...
"You know, playing football over time, you start picking up on things. So obviously, you know, coming to my second year, everything is moving way slower than last year for sure. But I think I'm caught up with everything right now i say uh actually getting off the line is is part of you know the route running and getting open."
5. On how to adjust to what corners are doing to him at the line of scrimmage...
"Just learning how to use my speed to my advantage and um you know i know a lot of guys, they're going to see my speed. They're not going to want to press, but the guys that do, I'm just going to make them not want to do that no more."
6. On who is favorite corner is to go up against at practice and who is the best trash talker...
"Probably Ahmari. And Ahmari for both because, like, He makes it fun to go against him because he's going to talk trash. So, like, you feel good when you make a play against him because when you don't, you're going to hear about it."