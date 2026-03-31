Everything From Georgia Tech WR Chris Elko In His Tuesday Media Availability

Georgia Tech veteran wide receiver talked to the media on Tuesday. Here is everything Chris Elko had to say.

On his progression throughout his career….

“When I first arrived, I started as a walk-on, so I feel like that taught me a lot of things about like working for everything you get and just slowly making steps in whatever you do. I got the opportunity to start playing on special teams my second year on kickoff return, and I just keep trying to make the most of all the opportunities that I get. Step by step, just keep going.”

On being a leader in the young wide receiver room and what he is seeing…

“I'm seeing a lot of good stuff from the group. I feel like we're still really talented, like got a lot of guys that can do a lot of good things. I'm just trying to keep doing what people did before me, like Malik and all those guys, what they did for me. I'm just trying to do the same thing for them and just show them like little things in here and there that I know that I've learned and picked up from other people and just things along the line that.”

On working with new wide receiver coach Jafar Williams….

“Coach Williams has done a lot of great things since he's been here. He's taught me a lot of new little tricks in here and there, technique-wise. We've been hammering technique at the receiver position, releases, top of the route stuff, and little hand fighting. I've learned a lot of hand combat stuff, and I feel like it's really taken all of our games to another level.”

On the experience of being on special teams…

“It was something. I mean, the first time I got in the field was like the first play of the game of the Duke game, and we had that big return, and it was electrifying. I mean, there's no other feeling like it than going out there on the first play of the game. The whole crowd was rowdy and everything. So it was amazing. Chasing that feeling all the time.”

On taking pride in being a guy that can make plays on special teams…

“It's the third of the game, it's still as important as offense and defense. I feel like, and Coach Salem harps on it a lot, every play matters and every yard counts. So everything you can do in that one play is as important as it gets. So if you got a job to do, I feel like it's my job to make sure I do it to 110 % and whatever I got.”

On what he wants to achieve this spring…

“I would just say, just keep improving. I mean, there are things that I feel like are my strengths in my game, and there's stuff I feel like are weaknesses in my game. I feel like I just want to keep getting my strengths to the point where like, no one can mess with my strengths and then get my weaknesses up to where my strengths are at. Just keep improving like step by step, focus on little things and see where it goes from there.”

On the quarterbacks and the competition at the position…

“I feel like all the quarterbacks do a great job of leading in their own ways. I feel like they all are very good at handling all the situations and throwing them into new guys. I feel like they're all doing a great job. I'm really excited to see what happens.