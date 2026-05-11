Re-Ranking Georgia Tech's Transfers After Spring Practice

Spring practice has been wrapped up for Georgia Tech Football for close to a month, and one of the key things of spring practice was being able to see how the new transfers would be able to fit in with this Yellow Jackets team. Georgia Tech welcomed in 19 transfers this offseason to help replace some of the starters they are losing from last year's team, and some stood out while others might be needing more time to develop.

Before spring, I ranked each transfer based on their potential to impact the roster next season. Now that spring is over, let's re-rank all 19 of Georgia Tech's transfers using the same criteria.

19-11

19. OL Favour Edwin

18. P Alex Bacchetta

17. DL Tim Griffin

16. TE Chris Corbo

15. WR Jaiven Plummer

14. DL Vincent-Carroll Jackson

13. CB Jonas Duclona

12. TE Spencer Mermans

11. OL Markell Samuel

Of this group of players, I think Edwin and Griffin are least likely to see the field and are more of a future bet. Georgia Tech has some veterans at these positions and I think 2027 might be the year for Edwin and Griffin, though I could certainly be wrong.

With the emergence of the other tight ends this spring, Corbo could end up being the third or fourth guy in that room, but he is still going to make an impact due to how many guys at the position Georgia Tech likes to use.

Plummer could still make an impact due to how inexperienced Georgia Tech's receivers are, Carroll-Jackson will provide depth to a defensive line Georgia Tech is hoping is much improved. Duclona was banged up this spring, but he has a chance to be a starter, Mermans should be the primary blocking tight end, and Samuel is competing for a starting spot on the offensive line at right tackle.

McCoy was in the backfield in the spring game, racking up multiple tackles for loss and looking like an impact guy up front and at worst, a rotation player to help them up front.

Harris and Kevin Roche Jr were the most impressive of the tight end group, and I think you could see some packages on offense where Harris is lined up at receiver. His athleticism stood out in the spring game and I think he could be in for a huge season.

Ionata is almost certainly going to be the starting center for Georgia Tech this season and that is why he is ranked so highly.

Fuhrman was banged up this spring for Georgia Tech, but everything suggests that he is going to be an impact player on the outside for Georgia Tech this upcoming season due to the inexperience they have in their receiver group.

Walker was one of the most impressive players for Georgia Tech this spring and the Rutgers transfer racked up two sacks in the spring game and looked ready to help try and turn Georgia Tech's defense.

When you hear Brent Key talk over and over about how Georgia Tech got bigger and wanted to add more size to its defensive line, Thomas is the perfect player to be picturing. Thomas is a mountain in the middle and everything out of spring suggests that he is going to be a major impact player for Georgia Tech this season.

Carter flashed his speed and athleticism this spring, getting two sacks in the spring game and being a constant presence off the edge. I would bet that Carter leads Georgia Tech is sacks and quarterback pressures this season.

Mbakwe might already be able to claim the title of best athlete on the team and while he is likely to play predominantly corner this season for Georgia Tech, special teams and certain offensive packages cannot be ruled out.

Mendoza is the heavy favorite to be the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech and he looked very comfortable in the offense in the spring game, going 12-16 and showing connections with Kevin Roche Jr, Debron Gatling, and Gavin Harris. Mendoza also brings an element of athleticism and a run game that should make Georgia Tech's offense hard to stop.

Haynes is going to have a chance to be an All-American and All-ACC player this season for Georgia Tech and he could be among the nation's leaders in rushing yards. That is how talented he is and how I think he will be used this season.