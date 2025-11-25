Everything From Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers Ahead Of Matchup Vs Georgia
Georgia Tech leading wide receiver and veteran Eric Rivers talked to the media on Tuesday. Here is all he had to say.
On getting off to a good start…
“It definitely opens up the playbook when you get off to a good start because you're not trying to play catch-up the whole game. So coming out executing from the jump is going to be very crucial for us to very important for us to win this game this week.
On playing in the Georgia rivalry for the first time…
“For the first time playing, and I understand the magnitude of the game. So I'm just go out there and give it all I've got.”
On the development from some of the younger guys…
“Those guys just come to work every day, and I try to be that example. Just coming and show up and giving it my all every day for them, and just making sure I lead by example. Not very vocal, but I make sure I just work and bust my butt off every day so they can see what it takes to play at this level. I've seen definitely a ton of growth from each and every one of them. They're learning more. They're getting more comfortable. I see them developing their footwork and stuff and their details. Like you don't have to get on them as much about little things. So they're paying attention more and more, and it's just like the less you have to say to them, they're understanding more and more each week.”
On WR coach Trent McKnight and how his game has taken another jump….
“Coach McKnight definitely helped me tremendously. He's always on my butt. He coaches me hard, and I appreciate that because without him, I wouldn't be making the strides I make. So I'm grateful for that. So, I just appreciate him.”
On connecting more with Haynes King on the deep ball…
“So, we just got to be on point and just make the when the opportunity presents itself. I just got to lay out, give it all I got, and just trust that he's going to put the ball out there for me to go get it. You can't control other things. So, you just have to be ready when this comes.”
On what it has been like stepping into the Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry for the first time….
“This game is the only thing that matters right now, and I just have to block out everything else like nothing else exists in the world, and this is the only thing that matters in my life right now.”
On what his teammates have brought up about the rivalry…
“Just never want to feel that feeling again. And that's really simple as that.”
On growing up around Chattanooga, and if he knew about the rivalry…
“I wasn’t too much into it when I was growing up, cuz I was more of a Tennessee fan growing up. So I was more over there with the orange side, but now I'm in it now. I can feel it definitely every day that goes by this week is getting heat more intense each and every day.”
On the Georgia secondary….
‘Yeah, I think they have a bunch of good DBs, a good bunch of good experienced guys from last year that played a lot, but I feel like there's ways that we can attack them and exploit them on defense, but we just got to keep practicing and executing our plays and practicing, being efficient, and that's going to help us.”
On the team’s response to the loss against Pittsburgh …
“We want to let the past be in the past. It's behind us now. It's nothing we can do. We just got to keep our eyes for it on Georgia this week.
