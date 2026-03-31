Everything From Georgia Tech WR Jordan Allen In His Tuesday Media Availability

Georgia Tech WR Jordan Allen talked to the media after Tuesday practice. Here is everyhting he had to say.

On the transition to a new wide receiver coach…

“It's been pretty smooth. Coach Williams has done a great job so far. I mean, with all of us, just developing us and just improving us in little aspects. What (Chris) Elko was saying, just small things, technique things, just doing small things out of our game.”

On bulking up in the offseason….

“Yes, sir. Just really comes with it. Just the weight room thing. Just eating, consumption. That's another thing that comes with it. Consumption, sleep, hydration. That's going to drive you. Your body is your product. So you've got to take care of it and just build it up and just be the best so you can perform on the field.”

On taking a leadership role with the team being young…

“Yeah, I would say just being a guy that has seen time last year, just being that piece to lean on and just being that role model so they can know what it looks like. I'm still learning myself, but yeah, just taking a bigger role and just being a guy that my fellow receivers can lean on and count on.”

On his versatility….

“I feel like that's a part of my game that you will see elevate this year, just being moved around outside, inside, just being able to run the whole route tree. I feel like I could do that, and it would be productive for the team.”

On special teams…

“I mean, that's just another way to get the ball in and playmaker hands. I mean, that could change the game. One, punt return, flip the field. Now you're in a great position to score, or I mean, you take to the house. mean, so it's just another way to bring juice and just help the team.”

On the chemistry with him and the quarterbacks…

“It's been great. know, Alberto, Graham, Grady, Ben, oh, all those guys, you know, I mean, they're putting great foot forward, you know, just learning to play book. just operating, just dealing with the offense. I feel like they're all doing a great job, you know, just sharing the ball around, you know, getting it to new guys and just building a connection with everybody.”

On how he has been able to master all the wide receiver roles….

“I would just say just stay in the playbook. I mean, I'm always in it. mean, because you never know where you're going to get after play. So you just have to be ready for it. You'd be ready for it all. So I just don't want to be unprepared. So you just have to be ready and go.

On if playing last year gives you confidence going into this year…

“Just having a little experience, know, I mean, there's not really gonna be much jitters, you know, just being out there. I feel like, yeah, I could use that just as an edge and just to grow from, you know. I mean, it's a new year. So, I mean, essentially it really doesn't mean anything, I mean, you've got to continue to prove yourself each and every year.”