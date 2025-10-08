Everything From Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech QB Haynes King talked to the media on Wednesday ahead of the matchup against Virginia Tech. Here is everything he had to say.
On what is has been like getting more attention…
“I mean, that's always good. It just goes to show you're doing something right. When you're getting a lot of attention, a lot of exposure, you're doing something right. You know, obviously so far we are. 5-0 that's our record and trying to make it 6-0.”
On his conversation with quarterback coach Chris Weinke and not believing the hype….
“I mean, the main deal, you know, he tries to preach to us every day is, you got to fight human nature. When you when you're having success, how are you going to fight human nature to keep working, to keep trying to get better, to elevate yourself, elevate your practice, your preparation in the way you play. So that's really it, just pretty much trying to fight human nature and trying to find different ways to keep improving.”
On being recruited by Phillip Montgomery...
“He's a great guy. He runs a great program, and he's done a really good job since he's taken over there at Virginia Tech. So, you he's a great coach, like I said. I mean, I was never really on a team that he's coached before, but from the little experience that I've had, he's a great person, great human being, great coach.”
On the mentality of the team out of the bye week…
“It just goes into you know practice and preparation. In the quarterback room right now, the motto for the week is elevate. How are you gonna elevate the way you prepare, the way you watch film, the way you practice? Once you do that, you're detail-oriented. You're finding little things that you need to improve on or that you need to keep doing, and stuff like that. So I'd say the biggest one is just through our motto this week with the quarterbacks is to elevate and push everybody else around us. Whether it's pushing the tempo in practice or just pushing people in general to get better and continue to play at the standard that we do.”
On the Virginia Tech matchup…
“I mean, based on film, you know that we know there's gonna be a four-quarter game. They're really good defense. They give us a lot of looks up front, and they try to disguise coverages on the back end. They do a really good job at it. Then a couple of third-down blitzes that they have. It'll give everybody issues, know. So they do a really good job defensively. So we definitely gotta dot our I's and cross our T's against this team.”
On how Georgia Tech can be more consistent, drive to drive….
“Every bye week, we do a really good job of self-scouting and self-evaluating ourselves. So that's number one. Looking at yourself in the mirror, what do you do? What are our tendencies? What are we struggling in? What are we doing good? So we can either get better or keep doing those things. So that's step number one. With the executing part, trying to take stuff from meetings to walk through to now practice, and then eventually to the game.”
On Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech and anything he saw them do differently against him…
“I mean, I didn't watch much of Wake Forest's offense versus us. But like I said, two weeks ago, Wake Forest has a really good coaching staff. They try to put their guys in the right situations, best situations, and then as a team, they play really, really hard. That's what I saw from watching the game so far. You know, like I said, their coaches are trying to put their athletes in the best situation possible and just playing really, really hard with great effort.”
On dealing with being one of the ACC teams with a target on their back….
“It's always really about us, you know, your opponents are faceless, but this is what we wanted. This is what we prepared for. The motivation pretty much stays itself because if you prepare like every game is a national championship, if you practice like every game, every practice is leading up to that national championship, your standard is gonna stay at this level. So no matter who you play or how you're playing, you're going to find a way to elevate and try to continue to keep getting better.”
On his nicknames….
“Some of them I can't repeat on camera. Most of them were from my dad or the coaching staff I grew up around in Longview. I mean, you know, a couple of them that date way back, you know, like White Lightning or whatever, just stuff like that. Just kind of joking around, Pony Boy or something like that. I can't say the other ones, but those are the top ones, I guess you'd say.”
On the changing perception of a gunslinger to being run first now, and it being ironic that teams sleep on his ability to air out the football…
“Oh, for sure, but this is what we've shown so far this season, because each season, each game is a season of its own. I'm not really, I guess you'd say, too worried about it, I don’t think too much on it. Going game to game, just take what the defense gives you and keep moving the ball and operating and trying to score as many points as possible.”
On returning to Longview and being able to see his dad…
“The main thing was really just trying to go see my dad. I hadn't seen him at all this season since that little operation. Got there and really didn't know if I was going to the game or not. He said he was going to try to make it. I was like, all right, let's go. I know he hadn't made any of the games either. That was the first game that he made. It's always good seeing old faces that I mean, I was around that locker room and that coaching staff for pretty much all my life, grew up around it. So it's always really good and feels good just going back home and catching up and getting pretty much family and family friends.”
Full Interview: