Everything From Haynes King and Jamal Haynes After Georgia Tech's Victory Over Colorado
Georgia Tech pulled out a big victory on the road against Colorado. The stars of the game talked to the media after the win and gave their thoughts after Georgia Tech picked up its second consecutive 1-0 start.
King on what rallied the team and settled them down…
“I mean, I don't think actually we did anything to rally everybody. I think everybody knew what we were capable of. We've already been through a lot as a team, and we preach stuff like this, like not even teach it, not even talk about it. We preach stuff like this. We wear bands right now, like E plus R equals O. What is the outcome you want? What are the events that transpired? And what is your response to those? I think we did a really good job of weathering that. We knew stuff was going to happen. It's the first game, stuff always does, but how are we going to respond? We did a really good job.
King on his final touchdown of the night….
“It’s as simple as number gets called. I do my job. I follow my blockers, bust it open, and the rest is history.”
King on if the offensive line was wearing the Colorado defense down…
“Oh, the whole game. We challenged them this week. I think we did a really good job of challenging them, and they answered it. Like I said, y'all saw what happened.
Jamal Haynes on hearing a certain play call that works for the team…
“Automatic five yards. That was one of our favorite plays. Just really calling it honestly. When we hear that play call we just know what to do, we know what to expect. Honestly, it's the way we prepare, the way we train, the way we do things in practice day in and day out that have that gives us the confidence to go in and make that play.
King on what allowed the team to pick up the passing game during the game….
“I mean, a little bit of everything helped that out. One, you know, turnovers. We can actually have plays and not turn the ball over and continue drives. Two were the pre-snap penalties. During that process, we didn't have a lot of penalties. If the run game's working, you open up, you get numbers and leverage in the passing. Everything kind of works together, and that's just who we are as offense.
Haynes on having a one-two punch against Colorado…
“I mean, it's definitely a great feeling, but just just having him in the backfield or having any of our backs in the backfield generally, we're going to be a great team, a great offense and just be able to stay healthy, come in and come out, have another back, come in and be able to have the same exact production if not even more. That's a great feeling. The way our offense is going, we're going to be a very explosive offense.Y'all seen today. Y’all got a glimpse of it today, but it's gonna be a really good season.
King on the final possession of the first half…
“I mean, we worked that. We worked it up, it's two minutes into half, two minutes end of the game. It's different situations. I mean, that just goes to show how much we've worked on that, communicated it, everybody knows what's going on. The way we operated was, like you said, very smoothly and then even down to the last second. You know, instead of clocking it, now we got 16, 17 seconds left. Hey, we're going to go slow clock here. Let's get it down to about three, four seconds. So we kick it. There's no more time. We don't have to kick it off.”
King on how tough a challenge it was to come in and pull off the victory…
“I mean, it was one of the biggest challenges so far. Coach Prime and them do a really good job. We knew that we were going to have a challenge the way that they played, the way that they prepared, the way that they were coached. You know, we knew it was going to be a four-quarter game. We went in there thinking that, and that's what it was. You know, we ended up executing enough and scoring more points than they did, and we won.”