Everything From Georgia Tech CB Jaylen Mbakwe After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech veteran cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe talked to the media on Wednesday. Here is everything he had to say.

On cornerback coach Kolbie Jones' approach compared to Alabama…

“I pretty much think it's the same thing. I've been around him pretty much since I got to BAMA. So like we kind of locked in as soon as I got here. Uh, same terminology and things like in that nature. So, it was pretty easy to adapt to him in those things.”

On wide receivers who have caught his attention…

Everybody, I would say. Debron (Gatling), Rahkeem (Smith), Jordan Allen, and Kevin Roche Jr. All the freshmen. Uh, it's great just going against those guys cuz I mean we compete every day. We learn from each other. Uh, we tell each other what we need to do better in order to make each other better. So, it's just a hand-in-hand thing uh, going out there competing every day.”

On how playing corner and wide receiver has helped him…

“I just think just looking at the splits, reading quarterback three-step drops and stuff like that. I think the splits are the biggest thing, knowing down the distance of plays and things like that. So I think that's the biggest thing carrying over from receiver to corner. Um, just knowing down the distance and splits and, you know, what routes I'm getting at this time and stuff like that.”

On his approach being a leader for the young guys…

“I just think I approached it the same way I approached it when I got to Bama my freshman year. Um, you know, just learning and teaching those guys as well, like Tae Harris and, you know, Travis (Stevenson) and Jayden Terry and those guys, everybody really. Picking up tendencies and, you know, showing them the way as well. So, I don't think it's really being a leader. I just think it's like everybody goes hand in hand, honestly.”

On his personality…

“I just think it's just me, honestly. My mom always say, um, when I'm not smiling, something's wrong with me. So, I just try to keep that smile on my face and have that personality for myself. It lights up the room, and I know it helps me play better. Uh, having that confidence and things like that.”

On what it is like transferring to a new school…

“I just think it's getting around the guys that you going to be playing with in the back end.So like the corners and safeties, I try to just do a good job of us being all around each other because it's also going to help us communicate on the field. So us getting to know each other off the field would be better. So I think just you know have going out and having fun off the field and you know not having football things just talking about life and other things like that. So I think that's the biggest thing for me when I got here.”

On playing in front of a sold out crowd on Thursday vs Colorado…

“I'm very excited, man. I feel like I ain't played football in so long, you know, so I'm very excited. I can't wait to see what the atmosphere brings. Um night game obviously. So I can't wait in Atlanta. So I can't wait, man.”

On what he has work on in camp…

“I think just being very detail-oriented. Uh just like I said before, knowing what routes I'm going to get on this play, knowing my down and distance, um, you know, reading things around me, knowing what my help is on the defensive side. So, I think just knowing every situation there is on the field, and you know, just being where my feet are at that moment.

So, I think everything is a work in progress. Obviously, I still got things I need to work on, but it's every day is just a work in progress.”

On his role has changed in Jason Semore defense compared to Kane Womack…

“Both great defensive coordinators, man. Uh, I love both of them. Kane W is more of a vision guy, and you know, uh, Coach Seymour also brings that vision, but we also got like a match in it too. So, both of them have two different things, and both of them are great. Both systems are great, and I love both of them.”