Everything From Georgia Tech CB Daiquan White After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice

Georgia Tech veteran cornerback Daiquan White talked to the media on Wednesday after fall camp practice. Here is everything he had to say.

On what has been clicking for him in his second year in the program…

“Just kind of trusting in uh Coach Kobe, um, trusting in Boogie's defense. Uh, I really like his defense. He kind of really instilled everything into us.Just kind of laid out a plan for us and the defense as one, and you know everything just kind of clicked for me. Uh I just been focused on the game plan and just trying to follow along with everything.”

On the key adjustments he has had to make in Jason Semore defense….

“His defense, we play a lot of man-to-man, which I'm very used to. Um coming out of high school, I played a lot of man-to-man; that's kind of all I played. So, um, just kind of just staying intact with that, you know, working on my man-to-man techniques and, you know, just being able to stay sticky to receivers.”

On Jaylen Mbakwe…

“Bak, he real goofy like you going to see him goofy all the time.

That's just his personality. Um, he just kind of brings a light to the defense that just kind of brightens the room, makes everybody just kind of click as one come together. So he just he's just one of those guys that just makes sure everything just stays intact.”

On if there is one side of the field he feels more comfortable…

“I like to play both sides. I like to play boundary and field, but I like to be on the island to the field. So, I like to, you know, be out there by myself and really just lock in and hone in on my techniques and really trust myself and trust the game plan and just play.”

On the ability to play aggressive and downhill…

“I would say yes. We play everything really matchy, so everything is kind of aggressive. Um, we have a few calls where we may, you know, be a little passive, but everything is very aggressive.”

On how the chemistry has been in the secondary…

“It's been good. Um, all of us was here with each other last year, so we all just already been around each other. Um, been growing with each other, learning with each other. We sit in meeting rooms late nights, you know, going over everything, seeing what each other's mindset is, to certain plays or formations. So, everything just kind of falls in that place.”

On Kelvin Hill…

“Kelvin has become an amazing nickel. Just being behind Jy Gilmore last year, just seeing how he played, how he attacked practice and how he attacked games. His techniques and things like that. So Kevin kind of grew into that role of being that guy for the younger guys behind him. Just allowing them to see how he plays and just come up behind him.”

On if he likes to get his number called on a corner blitz…

“Whenever I do get the opportunity, I take full advantage of it. We don't get too many, but once we do, we take full advantage of it, but we got those guys down on the D line. Those guys on the D line are really, really, really good. So those guys bring a lot of pressure, which kind of makes it easier for us in the back end, honestly.”

On when it clicked for him…

“I would say this spring, uh, this spring it kind of clicked for me. Just having a new defensive coordinator, um, just having to learn a lot of things, and you know me being an older guy I had to kind of lead the way for the younger guys that's behind me. So it kind of clicked in and I just had to learn more learn a lot more about football learn a lot more about formations and offensive things so I could play faster.”

On his experience being a leader…

“It's been very fun. Uh just being a younger guy once before, looking up at older guys, you know, just seeing how they move, seeing how they attack the game, and seeing how they played. It kind of just grew on me, and that's what I want to give back to the guys that are coming up under me. Just kind of lead the way. Um, show them how to play defense, how to read things, um, how to just become a better athlete as one.”

On anybody he has been mentoring…

“Uh Traeviss (Stevenson), yeah, him. LJ (Crumity)also. Um, J Terry (Jaedyn), all of those guys. Um, they've been learning a lot the first year in college. So, a lot of football, a lot of different things that they're learning. So, I'm just trying to make sure those guys are able to learn quickly and process things much faster than they normally would.”