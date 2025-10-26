Everything From Jordan Allen and Clayton Powell-Lee After Their Win Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech notched a big win today over Syracuse, moving them to 8-0 and 5-0 in the ACC. After the win, wide receiver Jordan Allen and defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee spoke with the media.
Allen On his emotions after his game he had….
“I mean it was great you know just with the fans being loud you know just making a play and just just hearing the crowd. I mean, it's not like that in high school, you know. Just playing in a great atmosphere, just playing for a great group of guys, great group of seniors, you know, made it feels great.”
Clayton Powell Lee on why the team is so focused…
“Just not wanting to feel like we felt for the past three, four years. Like it's a lot different because obviously we're on a roll, but it's like we don't even want to think back to what it was. We want to, you know, stay in the present and just keep taking it day by day. We want to go 1-0 each and every game and just worrying on that week, not worrying about the past, not worry about the future. Just taking it, hey, this is the opponent. We're going to prepare the right way. We're going to play the right. We're going to execute. We're going to play as a family, as a team. just, you know, just just playing together. That's all I can really say, honestly. Like that that is like the biggest thing that I've seen out of us. Like we're always playing for each other, not nothing else.”
On the bible verse he has on his eye tape….
“I have Philippians 4:13 just written on my eye tape because that's really my favorite verse. I have it tatted on my arm. I mean, God is the ultimate power. I mean, without him, I'm nothing. I mean, just to have him just somewhere on me, present at all times, you know, just to give me that strength and the wisdom just to go there and do what I do.”
On Malik Rutherford as a mentor and his effect on him…
“Malik has been great for me. Ever since I've been here, um, he's kind of taken me under his wing and, you know, just teaching me his ways and, you know, I'm picking stuff from his game to add to my game just to better myself as a player. I mean, so he's been a great role model for me and just happy to have him back.
Powell-Lee on his decision to come back and if it exceeded his expectations…
“Yeah, like it's hard to have imagined that. Okay, we'll be, you know, 8-0 right now. It's crazy that I can like looking back then it's like it's like okay like you don't really know what's going to happen. You just got like me. I just trust my gut. Like I love this program, love my teammates, love this coaching staff and you know just trying to put my own pride aside but just like I just want to do everything I can to win and that's honestly what we've been doing. Like it's not just me out there, it's him. It's like you said, all the seniors, all the freshman, literally everybody in between the coaching staff. So, it's like a real full program thing. I'm just glad that I not trusting my own gut. Like things can be deceiving, but I'm just glad I stuck on my gut and stayed here because obviously it's paying off.”
Allen on if he had friends and family in the crowd today….
“I had you know my family back home. My mom, dad, and little brother. My big brother was actually at work, but he sent me a video from the game, you know. So he was still tuned in, you know, just support me. I mean, that's the biggest thing. That's why I really came here just to stay home and just and just play for the hometown team and just provide and make plays.”
On players making plays today and doing their thing in new roles....
“Kind of like this seizing you opportunity like how Jordan did today. He seized his opportunity and that's how I look at it when it comes to, you know, us being banged up. It's next man up. That doesn't mean the play drops. It doesn't mean things go bad or anything. It's just like, okay, like we're now it's your turn. Like we're make we're expecting you to make the same amount of plays and even more, honestly. So it's just next man up, never stay never get complacent, and just keep on grinding, keep on working every day.”
Powell-Lee on if he imparts his wisdom to his teammates….
“Yeah, I do it honestly anytime I anytime it happens honestly like when those situations happen even though it's not what you want to happen it's like you got to speak wisdom and speak knowledge into the young guys because you know like it's like you said it's different from high school. So it's like stepping to that to that stage it's it can honestly be kind of nervous like it can be a little nerve-wracking or anything like that but just trying to make sure to always calm because you came here with the ability to make plays. You came here with the the knowledge to, you know, execute. So, all you got to do is just trust in yourself, trust in your technique, trust in what you've been taught and just, you know, let it loose and just play. It was the same thing with me, honestly. So, just trying to, you know, preach that same stuff to the young guys.”
Powell Lee on if it was the best offensive performance this year…
“Yeah, like let me see. What is it? 543 yards, I think. Am I saying that right? I love to see that as offense. Like I love enjoying, you know, all the guys that I go against every day in practice make plays cuz it's like the work that they're putting in doesn't get seen. Like I see it every day in practice. So just seeing that all the preparation coming and unfolding and really showing in light is is really good to see at the defensive play. Obviously, you want your offense to score a lot of points, so it's always good to see that.
Powell-Lee on a sellout crowd today at Bobby Dodd Stadium…
It's amazing honestly, like seeing how this program has done a complete 180. Like just seeing all the fans, you know, just knowing that we have a support system that is honestly unbreakable right now and hoping that, you know, the fans keep on showing up because we literally feed off of their energy. Like when they hype, we hype. It's like a full circle moment, honestly, when they're here like like when that thing is rocking, especially for defensive players, like when it's third down and that thing is rocking, it's like, "Okay, it's time to play. So it's it's just always fun to see, you know, the stadium packed to the top row, honestly. So, it's just good to see all that. Is there anything