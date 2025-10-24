Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Georgia Tech is 7-0 on the season and all of a sudden set as the favorites to win the ACC after Miami lost in an upset to Louisville in Week 8.
The Yellow Jackets have a great chance to improve to 8-0 when they host the Syracuse Orange in Week 9 action. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday's noon showdown.
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Syracuse +17.5 (-115)
- Georgia Tech -17.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Syracuse +610
- Georgia Tech -950
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 3-4
- Georgia Tech Record: 7-0
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Syracuse's last six games
- Georgia Tech is 4-2 straight up in Syracuse's last six games
- Georgia Tech 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Georgia Tech was won nine-straight home games
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch
- Haynes King, QB - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Georgia Tech offense is powered by its rushing attack, led by quarterback Haynes King. He has 560 rushing yards on 101 attempts for 5.5 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns. King also has 1,176 passing yards with four touchdowns. Syracuse will have to find a way to slow King down if they want any chance of winning.
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Georgia Tech runs the ball on 60.05% of its plays, which ranks 13th in the country. Now, they get to take on a Syracuse team that has struggled to stop the run the entire season, giving up 4.8 yards per play, which ranks 104th in the country. Syracuse also ranks 72nd in opponent rush EPA.
Alternatively, Syracuse is a pass-first offense, and now the Orange will face a Georgia Tech team that allows just 6.9 yards per pass attempt.
If styles make fights, Georgia Tech has the significant advantage in this game.
Pick: Georgia Tech -17.5 (-105) via FanDuel
