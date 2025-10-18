Everything From Jy Gilmore and Omar Daniels After Georgia Tech's 27-18 Win Over Duke
Stars on the defense on Saturday against Duke talked to the team after a big road win. Jy Gilmore had 11 tackles, two passes defensed, and 1.5 tackles for loss and was the best player on defense. Omar Daniels had a memorable and a record-breaking fumble return for a touchdown (95 yards) that gave the Yellow Jackets their first score of the game. They each talked to the media after their great performances. Here is all they had to say.
Daniels on the scoop and score….
“First of all, I WANT thank my teammates, they made the play. When I scooped it this time, at the beginning of the game, I said I had to go score, I wasn’t going to get caught this time.”
Daniels on how much the win meant getting it without Ahmari Harvey who missed the game with an injury…
“We said at the beginning of the game, like if we played with the passion that No. 3 has and played the game like he plays it, we were going to come out and win. So he was a big impact on the game, even though he wasn't here, they still had his jersey and locker room. So we definitely played for three. He was on our mind the whole time.”
Gilmore on what allowed the team to get physical in the second half and control the line of scrimmage…
“I would say it's really off our practice style and our mentality. We know that we focus on finishing, we brand ourselves on finishing, so I feel like our play style to play in the second half just reflect our day-to-day mindset.”
Gilmore on some of his key sequences in the game….
“This week we just focused on details, being as detailed as possible. I feel like DC and the play calling kind of allowed me to step up in those moments. I just read my keys, did what I was supposed to do, and we liked the results that came with it.”
Dainels on realizing Duke stop running to chase him down and running to where the Georgia Tech crowd was…
“It was a great feeling for sure. I heard everybody cheering, but I just kept running because we had been watching plays, so I knew I had to get in the end zone. Don't do nothing crazy. Get in the end zone first, and we'll celebrate after.”
Daniels on the team philosophy when offenses get in the redzone….
“Bend don't break. That's all we talked about. Bend don't break. If we could hold them to three, they could drive all game. we could hold them to three, they ain't gonna win the game with the offense that we have.”
Gilmore on the aggression from defensive coordinator Blake Gideon in the second half….
“Yeah, I feel like you can feel the confidence that your coach has when he calls the plays throughout the week. I feel like Coach Gideon has a lot of confidence, so it kind of just poured into our game. Our coach trusts us, why not trust yourself as well.”