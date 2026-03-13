Clemson vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament Semifinal

Both the Clemson Tigers and Duke Blue Devils survived scares in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Clemson snuck past UNC by a score of 80-79, and Duke avoided the upset against Florida State by the same score.

Now, the two teams will face off in today's semifinals with a chance to advance to tomorrow's ACC Tournament final.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's marquee matchup.

Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson +10.5 (-106)

Duke -10.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Clemson +490

Duke -710

Total

OVER 133.5 (-110)

UNDER 133.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Clemson Record: 24-9 (12-6 in ACC)

Duke Record: 30-2 (17-1 in ACC)

Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

Clemson is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Duke

Duke is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Duke's last 13 games

Clemson vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is already the best player in the country, but now his role with Duke will become even more important as Caleb Foster is set to miss the conference tournament. Boozer is averaging an ultra-impressive 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. He recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in Duke's regular-season meeting against the Tigers.

Clemson vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

Duke is certainly the better team, but the numbers are too close between these two teams to justify a 10.5-point spread, especially with Caleb Foster sidelined. Clemson ranks 109th in defensive efficiency, but where the Tigers thrive the most is on defense. Clemson ranks 39th in the country in defensive efficiency.

Clemson also does a great job of not turning the ball over, ranking 36th in turnovers per possession. If they can play disciplined basketball and not cough the ball up, they may not win, but they're going to make it difficult for Duke to pull away.

Pick: Clemson +10.5 (-106)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!