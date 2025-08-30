Everything From Keylan Rutledge and Jordan Van Den Berg After Georgia Tech's Victory Over Colorado
Georgia Tech advanced to 1-0 after a 27-20 victory on the road. Keylan Rutledge and Jordan Van Den Berg talked to the media at the conclusion of the win. Here is everything they had to say after.
Jordan Van Den Berg on Blake Gideon and how the defense performed….
“I mean, I feel like we really answered the bell, you know, three turnovers to start out, and we really came up and really just came together, and I feel like we all fully bought into this system.
Van Den Berg on the approach after the three turnovers….
“I mean, I get excited. I want to run straight into the fire. I mean, that's my job. I want adversity. Adversity shapes us, you know, that's going to really shape the identity of this team. So, I'm happy that it happened."
Van Den Berg on how difficult it was to corral Kaidon Salter….
“Yeah, he was definitely shifty, and the first game was a good challenge, and I definitely feel like we just got to carry on improving, work on contain. We missed a lot of opportunities, and it's definitely something we got to improve in the future."
Van Den Berg on the message to the defense after Haynes King's final touchdown….
“Game not over. We got to finish what we got to do. We got to finish the game. Game not over."
Van Den Berg on how big of a win it was defeating Colorado and their shared national championship in 1990…
“ I never say it's a huge one for the program, but we treat this game like any other game. If like we play Gardner Webb, Temple, we treat it like any other game. A win's a win, and we're so thankful for it."
Van Den Berg on his sack on third and goal…
“I knew that he had to stop them and shift the momentum. I knew they were going to get into an overset. So, I've been working on my chop hump. Coach Simpson really been helping me with that, and I knew this was the perfect opportunity because we've been going outside the whole time. I knew it was time to change it up and go inside on him."
Keylan Rutledge, on hearing talk that the Yellow Jackets may be soft….
“I mean, we're competitors, so you hear the noise, but we play Georgia Tech football. We're a physical team. That's what we do. So, it wasn't nothing that we weren't going to do anyways."
Rutledge on having to come out at the end of the game and see Joe Fusile step in….
“Yeah, I got full faith in Joe. Um, he's been around the block really good player, so I had confidence in him, but just some cramps, got to hydrate and eat better."
Rutledge on the offensive line being challenged by Haynes King and Brent Key and the message…
“I think we'll keep that in-house, but we were just we were ready. We're foaming at the mouth just like we should. I mean it's a test and we're two really good, different programs and they're a good team but the tone was set. We knew what we were gonna do."
Van Den Berg on what he has seen from the young guys….
“Yeah, definitely try to help them with the checks and communications, but you know, it's awesome to see the young guys live out their dream and everything, and they're playing full go, and like you can tell, they really care about it. So, it's really like it's really awesome to like just eat off that energy because I know it's a huge honor for them."
Rutledge on if Haynes King still surprises him with what he is able to do….
“Nah, tough as a $2 steak. I mean, we know what Hayes King's about. Um, gritty, tough. He's what Georgia Tech is, so no surprise."
Rutledge on how big a win it was for the team and being able to run the ball like they did…
“Yeah. I mean, it's 1-0. I mean, that's how we're attacking the season. Um, just want to know to go out there and run the ball and oppose our will. That's what you want to do up front, and we did that. It's on to the next one next week."
Van Den Berg on if the altitude played a factor in the game….
“I'd say a little bit. Definitely a little bit. But we really went out yesterday and practiced hard, like ran hard. So, I'm just thankful that we did that because I couldn't even imagine if we didn't do that.”