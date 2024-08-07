Everything From Offensive Lineman Joe Fusile After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp continued at Georgia Tech today and after practice, offensive line coach Geep Wade, OT Jordan Williams, RG Keylan Rutledge, and LG Joe Fusile spoke with the media. Here is everything that Fusile had to say on Wednesday.
1. On if there was a moment last season where he thought everything was clicking...
"I think North Carolina. Just at home, rolling the ball downfield, I think that experience was just, this is what it looks like. This is how it's supposed to feel. This is how you're supposed to play. And that's, I think, what we've been building on since then. Just trying to get back to that kind of, that feeling. Be more consistent with that."
2. On building different chemistry with guys at offensive tackle...
"They're all great players and they all work their tails off. So just being able to play next to all those guys and knowing we have that death that we can put different guys in that spot, it's really been a game changer."
3. On going into the season knowing they can be difference makers...
"It's good. It's just a matter of not getting complacent with that and keeping the mindset of trying to build and, you know, our D -line is playing great, and so it's kind of a matter of matching that and just continuing to improve, continuing to be something this team can rely on."
4. On building chemistry with the team...
"It's just time. It just takes time. Those guys, and kudos to all the coaches who have been recruiting, they recruited great people. Just being able to spend time with those guys, they all get it. They know what it takes. They know what the team's about. They know how things are supposed to be done. They fit right in. I've been very fortunate to play with all those guys."
5. On which defensive lineman he likes facing in practice...
"hey're all playing really well. You've got them playing at a great level. I would say personally, I think me and Makius had the toughest battles against each other."
6. On if they change anything about their approach...
"Not per se. Really what you're trying to fight against is the complacency. And so what that ends up being is a lot of not changing the mindset of still being hungry. Finding out who you are as an offense is kind of different from finding out how you prepare best and I think that's something that we did a really good job of last season and the fact that we found ourselves maybe a little later is something I think that's completely different just staying hungry staying determined and disciplined keep trying to improve I think that's that's a matter of not changing your mindset."
7. On what the offensive line likes to do as a group...
"We're eating, we're going out to eat. It's, and I'd love to play the game with my Xbox. I have a day one Xbox, so I can't even play the game. No, we're going out to eat."