Everything From Offensive Lineman Jordan Williams Ahead of Matchup vs Georgia State
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win vs Florida State, but their attention has now shifted to the next team on their schedule which would be the Georgia State Panthers. It is going to be the first time these two programs have played each other and it will be the first game for new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee.
After practice on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Jordan Williams spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how they have adjusted being back home and preparing for Georgia State...
"You kind of get used to it fast because our coaches, our coaches have been preaching about the little time difference, making sure you get your rest, staying hydrated, being on top of everything. So coming back from being out of the country doesn't really affect you."
2. On if there is more importance being placed on this game due to how close the programs are to each other...
"I feel like going into every game, we don't really consider, like, which game is more important than the other because we always tell each other, you know, our next opponent is our best opponent. So you just always got to be in your A game for no matter who comes to play, especially when it's a home game."
3. On how he evaluated Keylan Rutledge's first game starting at right guard...
"For me, for me it's all mostly just going out there and playing physical, playing tough. And that's what Big Red been doing ever since he got here. So I was happy with it."
4. On how the tight ends have helped in the running game...
"Jackson (Hawes), yeah, he definitely, he definitely be out there blocking. And really, really just making sure we building a good connection with the tight ends too and we all on the same page with our calls and stuff we were kind of having a little trouble with that a year ago and now we finally getting on the right page and everything so it's turning out well."
5. On if he likes to play downhill and physical rather than instead of the up-tempo, spread style...
"That's sandpaper. That's all that is right there. That's sandpaper. Just going out there, playing physical, fast, tough, really imposing your will. And, you know, that's the identity we try to have as an office along going out there. So we just got to make sure we can keep that consistent."
6. On how the conditioning program helped them to run the amount of plays they like too...
"We could have ran 37. Yeah, good. Y 'all, y 'all probably don't hear some stories about Coach AJ. He made sure we are well prepared for any type of game we've got to play."
7. On how the team's focus has been this week...
"Oh, the focus is there. And everybody's on top of their assignments. Everybody's locked then everybody knows the main thing for us is being consistent and that's really all we're trying to do and trying to achieve that goal requires well like you said everybody remain focused and our next opponent is our best opponents so last week is behind us."
8. On Saturday Night's Atmosphere at home...
"Oh, we're ready. We're ready for the home game. We're ready to see all our fans back here. Ready to see them cheering for us. We ready to see, we're ready to see for them to come out there and have our back this weekend and for us to make sure we go out and perform and get the fans what they want to see."