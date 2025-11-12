Everything From Veteran LB Kyle Efford Ahead Of Matchup Vs Boston College On Saturday
Kyle Efford talked to the media ahead of the matchup against Boston College and talked how to fix the run defense, going against a familar opponent in Dylan Lonergan, and much more. Here is everything he had to say.
On the breakdowns on run defense...
“I mean, really across the board. We kind of took a step back, kind of looked at what we need to figure out and clean up. So, really, it's across the front, you know, second level, third level. I mean, really, all ties together. So, let's take a step back and make some corrections.”
On the technique to get off blocks and his role to seal the edge…
“You know, just getting some perimeter drills in and whatnot. And working it with team drills, you know, just really emphasize on hand inside, you know, striking them aggressively and getting off of blocks.”
On whether the team takes it personally after the performance against NC State…
“I mean, we definitely had that stank on us for a couple of days, so I mean, really getting back into the building, getting back to work, that's the only thing that was really making us feel better. So, we definitely want to get out there and, you know, get back right this upcoming Saturday.”
On what stood out about Boston College on tape and QB Dylan Lonergan…
“Yeah, I mean, they're a good offense. I've been playing Dylan for probably my whole life now, so I mean, it's going to be fun to go in there, get to see him again, play some football. So, they're a good offense; we've got to go out there and stop him.
On if he and Lonergan ever caught up after…
“No, not often. It was always kind of like a real recognized real. He was always across the G, across Gwinnett, so we always came across each other every single year.”
On whether he and Lonergan had good youth battles…
“Yeah, we had a couple, or really from youth all the way up to high school. He played at Brookwood, right? Yeah, so we had, what, a three-overtime game in high school. He and Alexander Diggs used to be all up on us back in like third, fourth grade, second grade, all the way up from kindergarten, all the way up.”
On his role in slowing down Boston College…
“I mean, he's (Lonergan) calm in the pocket; he's always been calm. So, I mean, we really just got to plan on just putting some pressure and disrupting that calmness, maybe turn it into a little bit of paranoia back there.”
On playing meaningful games in November…
“I mean, it's smooth, but I mean, not done yet. Still got some work to do. So, yeah, that's really all I got to say about that.”
On what has been the message as the team approaches the week…
“I mean, just this point in the season, it's kind of been like a mindset thing. You know, everybody's hurting. It's cold outside; everybody's cold. Now it's just about like really coming in and attacking it and leaving all your issues at the door and just coming to work every single day. Getting better every single day.
On Boston College tight ends and playing against them…
“Yeah, they got some good pass blockers, good run blockers. I mean, they can catch passes well, so I mean, they're a good tight end room. It's going to be a good challenge.”
On playing football in the ACC and if the league is disrespected…
“Y'all know me, man, I ain't really stunting none of that. I mean, I like to show up and play football. I'm not really stunting, you know, ACC, you know, what league we're in. I mean, we're a football team. Let's go out there and play ball.
Full Interview:
