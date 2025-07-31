Everything From Jordan van den Berg At The Conclusion Of Fall Camp Day 3
Georgia Tech standout defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg talked to the media at the conclusion of Fall Camp day three today. He gave his thoughts on the team and what has stood out.
On the addition of Akelo Stone to the defensive line room….
“You know, he's a really explosive player. I feel like he brings a lot of the pass rush, so it's just nice to have him next to me. And I really feel like he's going to help complete the D-line where we're lacking in some pass rush stuff last yearr. I feel like this is a good piece to the equation.”
On how deep he thinks the tackle position has to go in rotation to be fresh in the fourth quarter…
“I'd definitely say you need five guys. Last year, we rolled five guys. I feel like we have five guys that we can roll now, so I feel like that's what we needed.”
On playing faster and more instinctual…
“Starting in the spring, it was a little bit slower for us trying to learn a new scheme and everything. We really harped on and learned over the summer, the playbook. I would say we are able to play fast and free.”
On playing above sea level in Colorado Week 1 of the season and if it is a big deal….
“No, sir. I'm from Johannesburg, South Africa. I'm pretty sure that's higher up than that.
On his goals for the season…
“No, I'd say my only goal this year is just to do my job so my brother can do his. That's the only thing I need to do. I do my job so my brother can do his job next to me, and the next man can do his job next to him. Everything else will take care of itself.”