Everything You Need To Know About Today's Matchup Between No. 16 Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh

The wait is over.
Georgia Tech is back in action on the Flats for a pivotal primetime game on ESPN. The Yellow Jackets will get a chance to punch their ticket to Charlotte with a win over Syracuse. To add to the intrigue of the game, ACC Huddle is in the building to cover the game, and the Yellow Jackets have done well whenever they have been in attendance. Saturday night will be a chance to seize the opportunity the Yellow Jackets have been working towards.
Great At Defending The Home Turf
Throughout the Brent Key era, the seniors who will play their final game at Bobby Dodd Stadium have been excellent at home. Very rarely do the Yellow Jackets lose a game, and they are trying to stay perfect and send the seniors out the right way.
“Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players. It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it,” said Key. “The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play, is only the right thing to do.”
How to watch
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
• Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
• Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 161 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
Pittsburgh comes in at 7-3 overall and 5-1 in ACC play this season. Pittsburgh suffered a tough loss last time out to No.9 Notre Dame at home in a 37-15 defeat. The Panthers are looking to answer with a shot still to get into the ACC championship game.
The opening line began at 2.5 and has remained the same throughout the entire week, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under number sits at 59.5. Georgia Tech remains a slight favorite.
For Georgia Tech, this is everything you worked for all season to get to this point, which is meaningful games in November. The next two weeks, they get a chance to show the world how serious they are and why they are one of the best teams.
The biggest thing to watch for the Yellow Jackets will be their response. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the great teams figure out ways to win no matter how ugly. Head coach Brent Key has continued to be impressed with the resolve of the team this year.
“The response they've had to ups to downs hadn't always been perfect. As I've said all the time, we're searching for perfection in an imperfect game. We’re going to strive every day to be a perfect version of a football team, knowing that that's not gonna happen. But the response they've had, whether it's the response from one game to another, whether it's a response from one half to another half, response when they're down, response when the ebbs and the flows of the game change. The response of them, that really goes back to character and the commitment to each other. You're not able to win games like we've won in close games or come back and be able to do those things if you're not tight as a football team and close in that locker room,” said Key.
Pittsburgh Will Be Without 9 Players On Game Day
Per the ACC official availability report, Syracuse will be without nine players in the game on Saturday. The list includes Zach Crothers, Jayden Bonsu, Jaylin Brown, Nigel Maynard, Nick Lapi, Jeremiah Marcelin, Derrick Davis Jr, Denim Cook, and Keith Gouveia.
Pittsburgh also has four players ruled as questionable heading into the game, including Desmond Reid, Sean Fitzsimmons, Ryan Carretta, and Trey Butkowski. There was an update this morning via ESPN’s Pete Thamel that ruled out running back Desmond Reid.
Butkoswki was ruled out by CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz on Friday evening.
Remember that the official ACC report comes out on Thursday night, and the injuries are updated prior to kickoff by national reporters throughout the country. With those key injuries for Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech has an even better chance of coming out with a victory.
