Film Study For Georgia Tech's Defense vs Colorado's Offense: Who Has The Edge?

Game day is just a few days away. Georgia Tech will take on Colorado for the second year in a row. Let’s take a look at a key film study that will determine the outcome of the game between the Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets.

Offensive Line vs Defensive Line

One of the biggest matchups to watch in this game comes in the trenches. The Buffaloes lost their best offensive lineman, Jordan Seaton, who left to join LSU. The Buffaloes brought in Bo Hughles (former Georgia OL), Demetrius Hunter (former Houston OL), Jayvon McFadden (former Ohio State OL), and Leon Bell (former California transfer. While the line is talented, it is not easy to put four new players on the line and expect it to gel well, especially in the first game of the season. How much push will they be able to get against this new-look defensive line for the Yellow Jackets that has improved in every facet?

Colorado Running Backs vs Georgia Tech Linebackers

One of the biggest things to watch is whether the Yellow Jackets have improved their tackling since last season. On tape, they missed a lot of tackles and got torched by teams with strong run games like NC State, Pittsburgh, and BYU. The Yellow Jackets also had the No. 88-ranked run defense in 2026. Georgia Tech hired Jason Semore as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. One theme has been improved linebacker play out of fall camp.

Georgia Tech will be tested by a good trio of backs the Buffaloes have in Richard Young, Damian Henderson II, and Micah Welch. To get things started, Colorado will likely lean on the run game to establish a rhythm and tempo. We will get a chance to see if they are better against the run and if they can make more tackles in the hole and perimeter since their new coach came in. If not, it could be a long night with the explosiveness the Buffaloes have.

Colorado Wrs vs Georgia Tech Secondary

Another intriguing matchup when you look at the film. Colorado has two wide receivers who can go in, Danny Scudero and Kam Perry. One has great deep-threat ability, and the other is a supreme route runner with great hands. It will certainly be a challenge for the Yellow Jackets to contain them and prevent them from taking over the game.

Georgia Tech did make some moves in landing Jaylen Mbakwe, who was a former five-star prospect from Clay-Chalkville, out of the transfer portal. They also brought in Jonas Duclona to help fill out the room. We have also seen the emergence of Daiquan White, who has improved his craft at each step of the way. Expect a lot of vertical routes and crossing patterns to confuse the Yellow Jackets' secondary early on, which could lead to double moves later in the game. It will be a great test against a talented quarterback and wide receiver core.

Who has the edge?

Georgia Tech. Despite the changes the Buffaloes made and the talent on the roster, the key difference will be the Yellow Jackets' defensive line. It should be a top unit defensively this upcoming season and one they can hang their hat on to make plays. They are moving in the right direction and have top-level talent at each level. It’s hard to stop an offense for four quarters, but the Yellow Jackets improved the one thing necessary to win this matchup: a dominant defensive line.