Final Bowl Projections For Georgia Tech Following Championship Weekend

Selection Sunday is here. The College Football Playoff field is going to be announced today and soon after, the complete bowl schedule will be announced.

For Georgia Tech and the rest of the ACC teams, it could be chaotic in terms of where they end up this postseason.

There is a chance the ACC gets zero, one, or two teams in the playoff. After the results of yesterday, will Miami get in as an at-large? Will Duke get in over James Madison as the last conference champion in the field? Is there a world in which they both get in? Not only that, but what about Notre Dame? The Fighting Irish are eligible for ACC bowl spots, and if they are left out in favor of Miami and Alabama, that would also complicate the picture.

Given all of that, here are the final bowl projections for Georgia Tech heading into selection Sunday.

Projections

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leads the team on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN:

ESPN analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have Georgia Tech heading to Charlotte to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Bonagura has Georgia Tech facing Troy while Schlabach has Georgia Tech facing ACC foe Virginia. It would be strange to see a bowl game between two teams from the same conference, but it appears as if that is a possibility.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Brad Crawford is projecting Georgia Tech to play in the Fenway Bowl against Army.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman has an interesting projecting for the Yellow Jackets. He has Georgia Tech headed to Nashville to play in the Music City Bowl against Illinois. While the Music City Bowl is not an ACC affiliated bowl, it could be a possibility if the SEC gets five teams into the CFP and there are not enough bowl slots for them to fill them out.

Athlon Sports

The Bowl projection at Athlon Sports has Georgia Tech facing UConn in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Final Word

The playoff field is going to determine everything. If either Miami or Duke get in or they neither of them do, it is going to make for a chaotic bowl picture. Lots of destinations are seemingly on the table for Georgia Tech. The Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Gator Bowl, the Pop Tarts Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Sun Bowl, and even the Pinstripe Bowl could be possibilities for the Yellow Jackets. It seems impossible to project right now and that will be the case right up until the announcement.

