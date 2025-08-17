Final Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech After Their Second Scrimmage
Georgia Tech fall camp has come to a close. Let's make some projections on the depth chart and who could potentially start for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season.
Quarterback:
Starter: Haynes King
Backup: Aaron Philo
Third String: Graham Knowles
King is undoubtedly the leader and star of the Georgia Tech program. He’s received practically every accolade a quarterback can receive in the preseason. He’s continued to grind and work hard, even sleeping over some nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium just to study film and to thoroughly prepare himself ahead of the season. We can talk about the stats with King being top in quarterback rating, the least amount of turnovers, and his performance against Georgia, but there is more to King and why he is QB1.
Philo has continued to progress in his career up until this point. Last year, he held the Yellow Jackets to some key wins over Miami and NC State, especially with a banged-up Haynes King. Philo proved that no matter the stage that he will come to perform and lead his team to victory.
Here is Coach Key on Philo:
"Good. I've been really pleased with Aaron, you know, we know the talent he has. Tremendous talent, and that definitely hadn't gone anywhere. But it's almost one of those things, too, the older you get when you come out of that true freshman year, it's every position, it's not just quarterback. You know a little bit more, then you know a lot more, you know, almost, sometimes knowledge can be deadly. All right? So, now, for a quarterback, there are so many different things for that person to see. They really take game-like experiences and reps and speed, and whether you're Haynes, who's started for eight, nine years in college football, or Aaron, who's going into the second year, both of them are tremendous football players.”
Graham Knowles has come into camp and competed at a high level. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and has been deep on the depth chart with all the talent Georgia Tech has at the quarterback position. Knowles has maintained his professionalism and continues to trust the process with Georgia Tech. He hopes that leads to a job for him in the future with the Yellow Jackets.
Running Back
Starter: Jamal Haynes
Backup: Trelain Maddox
Third String: Malachi Hosley
Jamal Haynes looks primed for another big season for the Yellow Jackets. He is fully healthy and feels the best he has felt in fall camp. The difference this year is that he will be able to be fresh throughout the game, especially with the depth. With the freshness, Haynes should have another monster season. Haynes is looking to finish two of his final three seasons with over 1,000 yards.
Trelain Maddox has put together a strong camp and is fully healthy heading into the regular season. He is a load to stop when he gets going and has a full head of steam. He is a bulldozer but also possesses the quickness to get to the second level quickly and punish defenders. His ascension will be key to the Yellow Jackets running game.
Here is running backs coach Norval McKenzie on Maddox
"Man, Tre is doing really well. I thought he had a great spring. You know, anytime you're coming from an injury, it's always the mental piece. I think he's over that hurdle now, mentally and physically. He's a specimen, right? I think he got, he received the iron jacket this summer, just in terms of what he's done in the weight room. He's big, he's strong, he's powerful. You know, and he's going to get a lot of experience this season, and we're excited about him, and we're excited about the growth that he's taken from the first day he's been here until now."
Hosley came over from UPENN this past summer. There hasn’t been a lot of buzz on Hosley, but he has come in every day and has put his head down and worked. It will be interesting to see how involved he will be on the team this year.
Coach McKenzie on the transfer running back.
"Yeah so Malachi is a smart kid, obviously coming from Penn, so he doesn't struggle from a mental standpoint. In addition to that he's an experienced player because he played two seasons there. Did get banged up in spring, however did good in the offseason. We got an unbelievable strength staff, unbelievable you know athletic team or whatnot and they and they got him back and he's done what he needed to do to get back. And so extremely excited about him as an addition to the room as well. Has a really good skill set. We saw that last year when he decided to hit the portal, and you watch PFF and you start recruiting guys and say, can they fit in our offense? And felt like he has the tools to be successful here."
Wide Receivers:
Starter: Eric Rivers
Backup: Zion Taylor
Third String: Chris Elko
Eric Rivers has come in as a transfer and continued to turn heads, making the wide receiver position look easy. It is hard to fathom that, really, especially when Rivers was a defensive back not too long ago and a walk-on. Rivers gives the offense juice and explosive playmaking ability. Here is more on his journey.
“Yeah, definitely just seeing the whole story unfold before me every day is just surreal. I just keep thanking God every day for putting me in this position. I just keep working and keep grinding and just being a steward of the gift God gave me. It wasn't originally like coming out; being a walk-on, it wasn't easy at first. Like, I started off as DB. So that story, just seeing it unfold every day, and just keep pushing. It's crazy to me myself, I just thank God every day and just keep working.
“After my freshman year, after the bowl game, I got back and played receiver. 2023 spring, I think. Yeah, and I got hurt with my labrum that summer.”
Here is a little bit more on Rivers per our own Jackon Caudell.
“At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.”
“Rivers brought one of his teammates from FIU with him. Dean Patterson has one more year of eligibility and brings size to the Yellow Jackets' receiver group. Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns.”
Zion Taylor has looked to continue to improve himself and has had a strong spring for the Yellow Jackets. Taylor is looking to make a bigger impact on the field despite a crowded wide receiver room. It is a critical year coming up for Taylor as he tries to battle out and secure more playing time ahead of the 2025 season.
Chris Elko has made plays when his time has come, and you’ve seen stretches where he has been consistent in the offense. Elko again is battling a strong receiver room loaded with talent, but he is always ready for his opportunity when it comes. Now it will be about making big plays when his number is called, so he can’t come off the field.
Starter: Isaiah Canion
Backup: Dean Patterson
Third String: Debron Gatling
Isaiah Canion looks like he will be a starter for Georgia Tech this season. He continued to work on his body in the offseason and had conversations with wide receiver coach Trent McKnight
"He's been really good and and I've always been a big fan of Isiah and I've said that and thought he can be an elite player and he's getting better each and every day like we knew it was gonna be it was gonna take some development with him but I think last week he got a really good week and then finished it with a good scrimmage and then, I think he's put two days back to back together and that's what we're on him about is being dominant every play every day and that's what he continues to improve. The mental part of it, where he's focused on each and every rep of being an elite player. But he's fun to coach, excited to have him here, and excited to see what he does because each and every day he's got a chance to improve because his ceiling is very high and we're just scratching the surface right now, so can't wait to see the receiver that he turns into."
Dean Patterson was a big-time recruit for Georgia Tech in the spring and was productive during that time. Patterson looks to have some of the same success he did with FIU. Last season, he finished with 50 catches for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. The duo of him and Rivers was key to the success of FIU a season ago. Patterson will look to add another playmaker that the Yellow Jackets can depend on.
For Debron Gatling, it didn’t work out at South Carolina, so he returned home to play for his hometown team, Georgia Tech. Gatling had a strong is another player who has had a strong spring and has continued his ascension into fall camp thus far. Becoming a reliable target in the Yellow Jackets offense.
Wide Receivers
Starter: Malik Rutherford
Backup: Bailey Stockton
Third String: Jordan Allen
It is the final season for Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford, and he has been practicing and playing like it is. He’s been a leader for the wide receiver group and an example to follow for the young guys. Last season, Rutherford led the team in catches and finished with 702 receiving yards and three touchdowns. To put it simply, he is a deep ball threat and capable of blowing off the top of any defense he faces. It should be a big year for Rutherford.
Bailey Stockton is Mr. Consistent, always making plays on the critical downs and distances. You can make the argument that he is one of the best route runners on the team. Stockton is consistent, making plays and always creating separation at the top of his routes. He will have a crucial role this season and be a factor for Georgia Tech
Jordan Allen, although a freshman, has received praise from head coach Brent Key and wide receiver Malik Rutherford.
"Jordan Allen, who's really been flashing this camp, can roll now. He is real, really fast. And all of a sudden, you get out there, the damage, well, now that is real fast, with the real, real, real, real fast, and now you're trying to, whether you get him a ball or just trying to turn before he catches it or whatnot, balls end up on the ground. So those are a lot of things we've got to coach up,” said Key.
“Jordan is catching on quickly. He's out there making plays, and me and him just being real fast. He reminds me of me a lot, really a lot. I really see myself in him. So yeah, Jordan has been having a good fall camp.””
Tight End
Starter: Brett Seither
Backup: Luke Harpring
Third String: J.T. Byrne
All of the tight ends will be used in some sort of way this season; it is just a part of the Yellow Jackets identity. They like their tight ends to be able to catch passes and also be able to block at a high level.
Brett Seither battles back from a significant injury a season ago that sidelined him the entire year. Seither looks to finish his final season strong and be a contributor for the Yellow Jackets.
Luke Harpring is a young guy on the team just entering his sophomore campaign. He is the best receiving option out of the three and is capable of some big plays in the middle of the field. The next step for him is continuing to grow as a blocker and being more formidable in that area, where he never comes off the field.
J.T. Byrne is a veteran piece for the Yellow Jackets who came over from California. He should be another piece that can block and catch the ball for Georgia Tech.
Left Tackle
Starter: Ethan Mackenny
Backup: Josh Petty
Ethan Mackenny should be a starter for the Yellow Jackets at left tackle when the depth chart does indeed come out.
Coach Wade chimed in on the progress of Mackenny
"Yeah, I think Ethan's made strides. I think there's a lot of strides still left for him. He's, for him, he came in and played right away. Didn't even come mid-year, and we threw him in the fire and he had a wall. And then last year, he wasn't over that. And he has really grown up. And I'm proud of Ethan. He's brought some stability to us. He's got a long way to go. But he's brought some stability to us. We're challenging him now. You're the guy. You haven't been the guy before, but now you're the guy. And you've got to bring your A game every day. He now realizes that.”
Josh Petty is a former five-star prospect who was one of the top offensive linemen in the country in high school. He’s been trying to bulk up and put on his college weight for the Yellow Jackets. It will be interesting to see his role this upcoming season and how much he can rotate in.
Left Guard
Starter: Joe Fusile
Backup: Kevin Peay
Joe Fusile is one of the few guys coming back to a new offensive line that lost three guys from a season ago. He is experienced and very physical at the point of attack. Fusile has continued to grow and get better each year. His veteran presence will be invaluable to the young guys and the team as a whole.
Kevin Peay is a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets, but he has great size, footwork, and technique that should allow him to be a backup this upcoming season. He is another player who is having a great camp so far.
Center
Starter: Harrison Moore
Backup: Tana Alo-Tupuola
Third String: Jimmy Bryson
This spot is still open on the depth chart for the Yellow Jackets. Offensive line coach Geep Wade chimed in on the competition at the position.
“I love it. And let's be honest, Harrison played half the game, the last four to five games of the season, and played well. It's a great competition, and guys, honestly, it's a great problem to have from the standpoint of, you've got two centers and they're very position flexible too. So that's the, and right now, honestly, they're just going back and forth. You got this series, you got this series, you got this series, you got this series. So there's no rhyme or reason right now to it. Right now in camp, we're trying to worry about Georgia Tech. We're trying to worry about Georgia Tech's o-line. We're trying to just have the base fundamentals, base rules. And that's what we're focusing on every day for the next seven, eight, nine days."
It’s been a battle so far and it will be interesting to see who emerges here.
Right Guard
Starter: Keylan Rutledge
Backup: Benjamin Galloway
Keylan Rutledge is an All-ACC selection for a reason. The guy plays with a different motor and should be an NFL selection come next spring. He’s come in and dominated at his position and established himself as a top guy. His ceiling is limitless, and he can be one of the top players and even potentially a first-round selection.
Benjamin Galloway has had a productive camp so far and has been impressing Coach Wade. Here is what Coach Wade had to say.
"Dang right, he's had a great camp, very proud of him, very, very proud of Ben. He's a guy that it's just you know, everybody's different on the o-line, you know, some coaches say it takes two years. I don't believe in that, you know me, I knew when Harrison Moore walked in the building last year that he could play football, you know, it's you know, we try to find the guys that are wired right, Ben's wired right and I'll tell a bit the truth, there's games last year I saw Ben during the season where the game looked big for him now It's not, very proud of him and he's he's taking the Right step, but the way he's doing it. It's every, it's he's being physical, he's finishing it's every rep, and it matters to him right now. That's the good thing about this group, and really, this whole team coach, he's got it where it matters to everybody in this building.”
Right Tackle
Starter: Malachi Carney
Backup: William Reed/Jameson Riggs
Malachi Carney came over from South Alabama and has come in to compete for the starting right tackle position. It feels like Carney is in a position to land a starting role after a productive camp. His physicality has been on full display, and he talked his game to the media.
“I bring a lot of physicality. I'm a head-first guy. I'm trying to get my head in something, just knocking it back as far as I can until I just can't no more until they blow the whistle. So I just bring a lot of physicality, just a lot of dominance. So I feel like I bring a lot. So I'm just ready to play and continue to fight for a spot. Nothing is given to you. So I'm still fighting for a spot. I just want to be one of those guys.”
William Reed came over from Princeton in the offseason and has also been in competition for a spot, but there hasn’t been a lot said about his performance in camp so far. He is an experienced veteran, but likely will be in rotation.
EDGE
Starter: Brayden Manley
Backup: Ronald Triplette
Third String: Andre Fuller
Brayden Manley was the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year at Mercer. He’s been impressive so far in camp and looks like he can be a difference maker for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. He has all the tools to dominate this upcoming year.
Ronald Triplette was a transfer for the Yellow Jackets out of UTSA and has been trying to make a name for himself. Defensive ends/OLB coach Kyle Pope talked about both their performances in camp.
"Definitely, still seeing the same thing out of both Triplette and Manley. I think both of those guys are two different style players, but they bring something to this team that we were looking for, and that's why we have them here. They both bring a dynamic ability that's gonna help us this year. Triplette, he's an older guy. He's the guy that's played a lot of ball, has a lot of, and he's the guy that he wants you to tell it to him once, he's going to get it done. And Manley is just a dynamic player who can affect the game in a lot of different ways. And so both of those guys are guys that went out there looking for guys. They fit the mold, they check the boxes, and just being blessed to have them here, we're excited about."
Andre Fuller has been another player who has been impressing in camp and could see the field early as a freshman. He also had a strong spring and recorded pressure in the spring game, and has continued to rotate in camp and make plays on defense. He could be another player who jumps into a more prominent role for the Yellow Jackets as season wears on.
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Jordan Van Den Berg
Backup: Jason Moore
Jordan Van Den Berg emerged as a top defensive lineman last season for the Yellow Jackets and really came on last season. Van Den Berg finished with 23 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. It feels like he will be a big part of the defensive success again for Georgia Tech.
Jason Moore has emerge as a leader for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive. Coach Simpson has been impressed with his progress and had this to say about the defensive lineman.
"Number one, leadership. Number two, toughness. Number three, and not number three, very smart, knowledgeable. Like, you talk about a student in the game. I kid him all the time about being a coach, and he's like, no way, I'm too smart to do that. (laughing) He's gonna get his second and third degree at Georgia Tech, I think that's coming of the year. Just, he's, I always say, Jason Moore could date your daughter. And I mean that, like he is a special young man. But he's a, you know, I love him because he's an underdog. You know, J-Mo had three jobs when he first got here to walk on, just so he could stay at Georgia Tech and play football. He's got a lot to him, man. There's a lot of good stuff inside of him. And he's special. I'm looking for big things from him."
Starter: Akelo Stone
Backup: Matthew Alexander
Third String: Christian Garrett
In all likelihood, Akelo Stone should be a starter for the Yellow Jackets on the interior of the defensive line. He came over from Ole Miss in the offseason and has been consistent throughout camp. His defensive line coach, Jess Simpson, talked about what he brings to the table.
"Well, you know, that's two veterans and Matt and Akelo adding those guys to the room, you know, JJ and those guys that are here are leaders, you know, obviously they know the culture, it's year two, what we're trying to do, what we're trying to get accomplished. Jason Moore is just you know got a lot. He does a great job also of leading in the room. But Matt and Akelo have brought a couple of things: style of play, energy, they're vertical, they're attacking, they've got juice, they fit our system. I'm really excited they're here, and having older guys helps. And it's a line of scrimmage deal, and you can't have too many of them for sure. So excited about them and the young guys."
Matthew Alexander should be a rotational player this upcoming season and see the field a good amount. Georgia Tech struggled a season ago when starters were out of the game, getting the same pressure and consistency. Alexander could be the one who solves that issue.
Christian Garrett is another true freshman making noise and has been standing out to coach Simpson. Here is what he had to say about Garrett.
"Yeah, and that's the thing when we recruited him, we felt like he'd be a base in with three technique flags or even vice versa, depending on how his body changed and how he grew, you know, has some real twitch about him, got some natural pass rush, got some bend to him. So he's done a nice job along with Derry Norris. I was really, I think Derry probably had his best day of the summer today. I mean, these young guys, Blake, they got miles to go, but spent so much over spring, over summer, one week of camp to just see the small improvements every day. They've been very intentional, and they're young, they're gonna have hard days too. They've had a few of them already, but man, they've made a little bit of progress over the last few days. So that's the funnest part, being a coach, watching to get improved. And I think the old guys take pride in that.
EDGE
Starter: AJ Hoffler
Backup: Amontrae Bradford
AJ Hoffler has great size and athleticism and was a top prospect coming out of high school at Woodward Academy. He’s still developing at the next level. Georgia Tech hopes to be a destination that can get the full potential out of him.
Middle Linebacker
Starter: Kyle Efford
Backup: Cayman Spaulding
Kyle Efford, despite missing time last season, was still the leading tackler for the Yellow Jackets. Efford has great instincts and fills the box well with his athleticism and the way he can see the field. After finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks, he looks to take another step forward this season for Georgia Tech and continue to be one of their best defenders.
Cayman Spauling is an exciting player and just has an it factor to him a little bit. His versatility will loom large this upcoming season.
Here is more on Cayman Spaulding, per Georgia Tech LB Coach Darius Eubanks.
"He's one of those guys. You know, honestly, you know, during the spring he was a guy just wanting to have like focus on one position, focus on one position. Then challenged him to discount. Like, hey, I'm gonna kind of swing you around a little bit. All right. And he's taking that challenge. You know, you talk about a freak athlete that can run and go, you know, he's that guy. So again, he's one that want to be coached throughout that whole room. So, but he's But he's a good one. He's a good one. Right."
Outside Linebacker
Starter: EJ Lightsey
Backup: Melvin Jordan
EJ Lightsey looks more comfortable entering a big year of his career with the Yellow Jackets. He’s been moving and learning both positions for Georgia Tech. He’s been swapping at middle linebacker and outside linebacker, learning both more in-depth. It’s translated to the field because he is playing at a higher level. His growth at the linebacker spot could be huge for Georgia Tech this upcoming season.
Melvin Jordan was a transfer from Oregon State. One thing coaches have liked is his high IQ and the motor he plays with. Linebackers coach Darius Eubanks talked about Melvin Jordan and what he has been seeing from him.
"He's one that's, you know, you talk about IQ, a lot of experience, you know, instincts. He's one that I have playing multiple positions as well. And he's kind of picked off where he has in the spring, too. I've been very, very, very pleased with Mel. It doesn't matter who he got there, where I can pair him up with anybody, I can trust that he's going to execute his job at a high level. And as a ball coach, that's the main thing for thing for me. I do want good athletes. I want guys that's going to get off of blocks, you know, and tackle, but I'd rather be able to trust guys. Guys that I can trust out there on the field, and he's definitely one of them. He's going to continue to grow, you know, and he's not perfect out there. Nobody is. You know, he takes to the coaching as well, but I'm definitely excited to have him in the room."
Cornerback
Starter: Ahmari Harvey
Backup: Jon Mitchell/Dalen Penson
Ahmari Harvey has the chance to establish himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC and even the country. He’s been playing at an elite level, especially in camp, continuing to make life miserable for an uber-talented wide receiver room. He’s been making pass deflections, interceptions, and making his impact felt on special teams as well. It feels like it can be an All-ACC season for Harvey.
Jon Mitchell came over from Penn State in the offseason, looking to see the field more on Saturday. With Penn State, hit recorded five tackles. He’s come over to the Yellow Jackets to carve out a role and will likely back up Harvey.
Dalen Penson will be another player who will be hard to keep off the field. He’s already come in and made some noise as a true freshman. So much so that he has caught the eye of his cornerbacks coach, Kobie Jones, early on.
"God blessed him with some some God -given athletic ability, he came in and obviously didn't get to work with a lot of the other guys in the spring technique and stuff like that and he jumped right in and you wouldn't know it you know you would think he's been here the whole time he picked up on the techniques really fast and even Elgin you know Elgin was here in the in the spring, half the time you don't know he's a freshman right? Now, when I looked at Elgin Sessions, I think he's a sophomore or junior upperclassman, the way he prepares, the way he practices, and the same thing with Dalen. like I don't treat him as a freshman anymore, you've been here long enough, you're a sophomore, you're a vet now, but just the ability that Dalen has, he's gonna be special."
Nickel
Starter: Jy Gilmore/Kelvin Hill
It has been an open battle at the nickel position in camp for the Yellow Jackets, with no player emerging from the pack.
Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples chimed in on the competition at the position.
"That's a great competition. I don't think you can go wrong with neither one of them guys playing. I feel good. It's like a 1A-1B, both of them guys, smart, intelligent football players, tackle cover. I feel good about both of those guys and we also swing job so tackle, cover, plays a little bit safety as well so having guys like that is versatile which Kelvin (Hill) can go out and play corner and hold up really very well at corner as well, so guys like that is a versatile that you can swing and move around and makes your program better."
It is hard to predict who will win the position and will be likely something we don’t know definitively until it is announced by the team.
Cornerback
Starter: Rodey Shelley
Backup: Daiquan White/Elgin Sessions/ Zachary Tobe
Zachary Tobe is probably one of the better corners when it comes to defending against the run. He was graded with an 87.1 tackling grade a season ago. The area to watch is his continued growth in coverage, and if he can be a formidable corner on the outside alongside Harvey, who will man the other side.
This may be a bold prediction, but I feel like Elgin Sessions will see the field early for the Yellow Jackets. He’s been a standout player in camp and has a really good attention to detail. Cornerback coach Kobie Jones has talked about how Sessions has been coming along.
“Elgin was here in the spring, half the time you don't know he's a freshman, right? Now, when I looked at Elgin Sessions, I think he's a sophomore or junior upperclassman, the way he prepares, the way he practices.”
Free Safety
Starter: Omar Daniels
Backup: Tae Harris
Omar Daniels looks extremely comfortable at the safety spot and has taken a strong showing from last year and making himself into one of the better defenders on Georgia Tech. He sees the field well and has improved tremendously as a tackler.
Tae Harris was probably one of the biggest flips in the 2025 cycle and has come in attentive and ready to learn at the next level. He’s also made some plays in camp as he looks to push to see the field early for the Yellow Jackets.
Strong Safety
Starter: Clayton Powell Lee
Backup: Savion Riley
Clayton Powell-Lee is about to begin his final collegiate season. He’s been focused and motivated to finish his college career strong. His experience and leadership will be invaluable this season.
Here is more on Clayton Powell Lee, per our own Jackson Caudell.
“Clayton Powell-Lee is going to be one of the leaders of the defense this season and will look to improve this secondary against the pass, something Georgia Tech struggled with last season. He finished the 2025 season with 53 tackles and an overall grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus) of 64.1 in 685 snaps. Powell-Lee has been steadily improving ever since stepping on the field as a true freshman in 2022, and I am interested to see what his final season looks like.”
Riley came over to Georgia Tech as an experienced defensive back and one who was looking for an opportunity to see more snaps. In the Yellow Jackets defense, he should be able to do just that.