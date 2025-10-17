Final Score Predictions For Every Week Eight ACC Football Game
Week eight for the college football season continues tonight and there are some big ACC games on deck this weekend.
A pair of Friday night games are going to get things started. No. 2 Miami hosts Louisville tonight and North Carolina travels to California to take on the Golden Bears. Both games have big point spreads on them, but in the case of Miami vs Louisville, it has ACC Championship implications.
There are other massive games as well. Georgia Tech travels to Duke to take on the Blue Devils, Clemson hosts SMU, and Pitt tries to avoid the upset trap on the road at Syracuse.
So who will win this weekend? Note, I will have a full preview and prediction for Georgia Tech vs Duke later today.
Friday
No. 2 Miami vs Louisville (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Miami is coming off its second bye week and looking to continue its march to the ACC Championship game and College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes have looked like the best team in the conference through the first part of the season, but will Louisville be able to give them trouble? I think Miami holds too much of an advantage on the lines of scrimmage for Louisville to be able to be a real threat, but don't count out Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.
Final Score: Miami 34, Louisville 13
North Carolina at California (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Can North Carolina show any signs of life with everything that is swirling around Bill Belichick and the program? With the Golden Bears coming off of a bye week, I think they are going to be able to cruise in this game and get to 5-2.
Final Score: Cal 31, North Carolina 13
Saturday
UConn at Boston College (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
It has been a disaster of a season for Boston College. The Eagles have started 1-5 and have begun to get blown out in recent weeks. They find themselves as a short favorite at home against the Huskies, but it is hard to have faith in this team to rally and find a way to win. It might be the last winnable game for Boston College this season, but I think UConn gets it done.
Final Score: UConn 27, Boston College 24
SMU at Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Because of two early non-conference losses, SMU has fallen out of the spotlight, but this team is still 2-0 in conference play and still has a path to get back to the ACC Championship game. The Mustangs have to travel to Clemson to face the the Tigers, who might be without quarterback Cade Klubnik this weekend. Clemson was already an untrustworthy team before this news, but their quarterback situation is murky enought to where I trust SMU on the road.
Final Score: SMU 27, Clemson 20
Washington State at Virginia (6:30 p.m. CW Network)
Virginia has been the surprise of the ACC so far and while this is a non-conference game, UVA still has to be careful. WSU was able to go on the road and give Ole MIss a tough game last week and showed that they could be capable of pulling the upset. Still, Tony Elliott's team looks like they are going to be real contenders in the ACC this year and I think they avoid the upset at home.
Final Score: UVA 34, WSU 17
Pittsburgh at Syracuse (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This is a dangerous spot for Pitt. They have won two in a row since making their quarterback change and look like an ACC darkhorse. After their win over Florida State, they have to go on the road to face Syracuse, who is coming off of a bye week and might need this game if they hope to make a bowl game this season. I think the Panthers win, but it won't be easy.
Final Score: Pitt 24, Syracuse 23
Florida State at Stanford (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Can Florida State get up for a game across the country after they have lost three straight and seen their ACC and CFP hopes go up in smoke? If they can, they should win this game easily, but if they can't, it could be closer than you think. I think FSU finds a way though and gets the win on the road.
Final Score: FSU 38, Stanford 21