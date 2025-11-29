The Latest On Georgia Tech's Chances To Reach An ACC Title Game After Miami's Emphatic Win Over Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech fell to Georgia on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the game didn’t mean anything in terms of its chances to get to an ACC title game. Georgia Tech need a lot to go their way, but one domino has already fallen in their favor. After Miami picked up an emphatic win over Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech is still in the running for getting into the ACC title game, but it still needs a lot to go its way.
Here is the rest of the scenario I outlined a few days ago that will need to happen:
"Another scenario that would have to happen for Georgia Tech to get in is as follows: Miami beats Pittsburgh, California beats SMU, Duke loses to Wake Forest, Boston College beats Syracuse, NC State beats North Carolina, and Virginia beats Virginia Tech. This scenario would put Georgia Tech vs Virginia in the ACC title game, which encompasses two of the biggest sleeper teams in the ACC championship. Virginia is 9-2 and looks to get back to Charlotte for the first time since 2019. The all-time series is 22-22-1. Georgia Tech won the most recent matchup in 2023. Before that, Virginia had won three consecutive matchups."
With the Miami win, there are multiple scenarios the Yellow Jackets can have that will bode in their favor per the official ACC website. Here is the scenario as follows:
-MIA Win + SMU loss + DUKE loss + UVA loss + UNC win + BC win + Finish higher than MIA & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking OR
-MIA Win + SMU loss + DUKE loss + UVA win + NCSU win + BC win + Finish higher than MIA & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking
The difference in these scenarios is that the Yellow Jackets still have a legitimate shot, no matter who wins the North Carolina State or North Carolina game. They can still get in based on the scenarios mentioned above. The key is the Boston College win over Syracuse and finishing higher in the SportsSource Analytics ranking. Essentially, the SportsSource Analytics is a Team Rating Score metric. It combines all facets of on-field performance, including winning percentage, strength of schedule, offensive, defensive, and special teams performance.
The best scenario for Georgia Tech is this one:
-MIA win + SMU loss + Duke loss + UVA loss + NCSU win OR
It takes out the need for the Boston College game and makes the scenario more black and white and not having to depend on an analytics score to see if you rank higher than Miami and SMU. The Miami win already happened, so now you just need four more things to go your way instead of six or seven results. North Carolina State is more than cpaable of knocking off North Carolina, and Virginia Tech has had the number of Virginia here lately.
Watching Guide For The Rest of the Day
Boston College vs Syracuse 3:00 PM on the CW; Currently 6-6 at Halftime
Wake Forest vs Duke at 3:30 PM on the ACC Network; Duke winning 14-10 in second quarter
North Carolina plays NC State at 7:30 PM on the ACC Network
California plays SMU tonight at 8:00 PM on ESPN 2
Georgia Tech will have to hope the scores of the afternoon score go in its favor and turn out the way the scenarios state to have a chance.
