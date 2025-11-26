Taking A Look At ACC Championship Scenarios For Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech fell to Pittsburgh 42-28 on Saturday and will now need a lot of help if it wants to get to Charlotte. Fortunately, there are several scenarios for the Yellow Jackets that could help them get to where they want to be. Let’s take a look at some of the scenarios for the Yellow Jackets.
Scenario 1
For Georgia Tech to play in the title game in Charlotte, here is what needs to happen. Pittsburgh beats Miami, Virginia Tech defeats Virginia, Duke loses to Wake Forest, and SMU loses to California. This scenario would put the Yellow Jackets against Pittsburgh in the ACC title game. It would be a rematch less than two weeks later, after a tough defeat at home. This is probably one scenario the Yellow Jackets would like because they can get revenge on Pittsburgh and have a chance at an automatic bid in the College Football playoff with a win.
Scenario 2
Another scenario that would have to happen for Georgia Tech to get in is as follows: Miami beats Pittsburgh, California beats SMU, Duke loses to Wake Forest, Boston College beats Syracuse, NC State beats North Carolina, and Virginia beats Virginia Tech. This scenario would put Georgia Tech vs Virginia in the ACC title game, which encompasses two of the biggest sleeper teams in the ACC championship. Virginia is 9-2 and looks to get back to Charlotte for the first time since 2019. The all-time series is 22-22-1. Georgia eTech won the most recent matchup in 2023. Before that, Virginia had won three consecutive matchups.
Scenario 3
The final scenario would probably give the most intriguing ACC championship game in quite a while. Here is what would have to happen: Miami beats Pittsburgh, California beats SMU, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, BC defeats Syracuse, and NC State defeats North Carolina. That result would put Georgia Tech vs Miami in the ACC title game. The last few matchups between programs have been something to watch. A few years ago, the Yellow Jackets pulled off an improbable win on the road in Miami, forcing a turnover and hitting a touchdown pass as time expired. Last year, Georgia Tech handed the Hurricanes their first loss of the season, going against future No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. It’s another series that is even. Georgia Tech leads 15-14 and has won two consecutive games over the Hurricanes. They haven’t met in 2025, but what better way than with everything on the line for both teams?
Now, to be frank, these are dream scenarios, and a lot would have to happen for Georgia Tech to even get in. Their ACC schedule is done, and they need a ton of help, but if they can handle business against Georgia and get a top-five win, and one of the three scenarios plays out, then Georgia Tech could have another bite at the apple to make its first College Football Playoff in program history. We have seen crazier things in college football, especially during rivalry week, and the ACC has shown that no team is safe. With so much parity in the conference, anybody can be knocked off on any given Saturday.
