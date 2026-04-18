Five Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Spring Game: Who and What Stood Out?

Georgia Tech held its annual spring game on Saturday, and several players made a mark on the game, and various storylines stood out. Let’s take a closer look at what stood out.

1. Defensive Line is a problem ... In a good way

Jordan Walker had two sacks in the game and was a constant force on the edge. Tawfiq Thomas created constant pressure in the interior and pushed the pocket. The game was scoreless in the first quarter, and the defense Noah Carter also made several plays in the backfield, and it looks like he will be a problem for opposing teams in the fall. In addition to them, Jordan Woods, Andre Fuller Jr, and Christian Garrett also made plays and created pressure. This defensive line is deep and talented and can impose its will on offensive linemen. Now the question is if they can do it when the fall comes, but with their performance, you have to be excited about what they will do in 2026.

2. Justice Haynes Will Be Elite This Year

No, Haynes didn’t score a touchdown, but he had several runs where he made people miss point-blank in the hole. One of his best runs, he bounced it to the outside and had a nice 20+ yard run. Haynes runs so smoothly and is shifty, yet has great football IQ and acumen to know where to go and find an opening that isn’t even there initially. Haynes is as advertised and a very impressive player. He will make a lot of plays this season for the Yellow Jackets, and Saturday was a glimpse into how explosive he can be.

3. Jordan Walker

A get off the bus guy, and is worthy of all the praise he received from the coaching staff this spring. To put it in perspective, Walker was unblockable in the spring game. The former Rutgers EDGE rusher showcased a quick first step, good pass rush moves, and power against the offensive linemen throughout the afternoon. There were no answers from No.10, and it looks like the Yellow Jackets have hit on multiple defensive linemen in the portal. If Walker can carry that into the regular season and make plays at a consistent rate, then the Yellow Jackets' defensive line will dominate.

4. Offensive Line Concern

The depth certainly raises question marks for the Yellow Jackets, who were dominated throughout most of the day by the defensive line on both sides early in the game. The offensive line had to be reshuffled this past offseason, and while it played better in the second half of the game, it allowed the quarterbacks to evaluate the field and make the necessary throws. One of the stories has been how good the defensive line has been throughout the spring, so you have to take it with a grain of salt. Maybe the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets has improved that much. It does raise concern if the offensive line will be ready and have enough depth this season, with how much they struggled in the spring game.

5. The deep ball pass will be something to watch

Georgia Tech was very inefficient when it came to completing the deep ball on Saturday in the spring game, and there were a lot of missed throws and overthrows for wide receivers on long passes. There were a couple of times they were missed as well, where the wide receivers were streaking open, but the quarterback opted for an underneath route. It is just spring, and it takes time to develop that chemistry, and with so many wide receivers out and new faces, it takes time. However, Georgia Tech has to hit on more explosive plays if they want a chance to beat teams this season. Defenses will sit on the underneath routes and run plays, so they have to be able to stretch the defense and make those deep plays more consistently.