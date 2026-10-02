Five Games That Impact Georgia Tech The Most During The Bye Week

Georgia Tech has five games that will be played during its bye week that will have a big impact on them. Today, we take a look at the games to watch this weekend, which will be a determining factor of where the Yellow Jackets will fall in the ACC standings.

1. Miami vs Clemson

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has a lot of national intrigue and rightfully so. The Miami Hurricanes have a highly potent passing attack and multiple Heisman candidates in Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney. Miami hasn’t lost this season, looks like the class of the ACC, and is its best team.

They play a Clemson team with a good defense but some offensive struggles. This game matters because it will give the loser its first conference loss and bring it closer to the pack. The winner will be in a more advantageous position and will have some separation.

2. Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Sep 12, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Aidan Lynch (76), long snapper Christian Epling (96) and defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13) enter the field carrying flags before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another battle of the undefeateds in conference play. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh stand at 4-0. Both are off to a good start. The resurgent Virginia Tech Hokies are looking to prove they are real. Pittsburgh is looking to right the wrongs from last season when they had a chance to make the ACC title game if they would have beaten Miami. This game gives the loser the first loss of the season and to the middle of the pack. Georgia Tech will face both teams on the road this season. If they can turn things around, this game could come back into the fold and be advantageous from them in the standings.

3. Louisville vs NC State

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has more intrigue than you might think. NC State and Louisville both have a conference loss. The loser will already have two conference losses through five weeks and likely will have a steep road to climb to reach the ACC championship game. Whoever loses this game, will be behind the Yellow Jackets in the ACC standings.

4. Stanford vs Wake Forest

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to throw during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is important because, despite the loss last week vs. Stanford, Georgia Tech will be ahead of Stanford in the ACC standings if they suffer their second loss of the season.Stanford beat the Yellow Jackets last week and handed them their first loss of the season in conference play. Stanford already has a loss to Miami during Week 1.

They are trying to avoid their second loss to a really good Wake Forest team. This game is important because, despite the loss last week vs. Stanford, Georgia Tech will be ahead of Stanford in the ACC standings if they suffer their second loss of the season. They would be in a better spot after the bye week if Stanford loses on the road.

5. Boston College vs SMU

Sep 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I almost wanted to put the Virginia vs Florida State game here, but it is not as important when you think of the likelihood that Virginia will win. They would be 2-0 in conference play and Florida State 0-2. The Boston College game features two teams with one loss already in conference play. If SMU loses, it would be an early devastating blow to a team with conference title aspirations.

They already have a loss to Louisville on their resume. Boston College has played tough teams all season and could give SMU problems with their lapses in defense. This one is far more intriguing, with one of the teams leaving with two losses and below Georgia Tech in the conference standings. The Yellow Jackets will benefit greatly from this game.