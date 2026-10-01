Five True Freshmen Who Could Earn More Playing Time After The Bye Week

Georgia Tech has a number of true freshmen who has flashed this season and players who could be potential building blocks for the future. Today, we take a look at five true freshmen who could earn more playing time after the bye wekk.

1. Braylon Outlaw

Only a freshman, but is already the sixth-highest graded player on defense, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Outlaw has an impressive 71.1 defensive grade and has been effective in his 41 snaps this season for the Yellow Jackets. Outlaw has eight tackles recorded and a real chance to see the field more and be used in different sets and packages. He is effective and a player the defense can build around for years to come. With his unique skillset, it is only a matter of time until he is on the field permanently.

2. Trae Stevenson

Stevenson looked in line to get a lot more playing time but unfortunately got banged up, which deterred him from seeing the field in the last few outings. With cornerbacks Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe banged up, Stevenson has a chance to see the field more. He already has a punt blocked on the season and is a very effective player on special teams. If he gets fully healthy, he could establish himself as a cornerback of the future.

3. C.J Gamble

With concerns at linebacker and his performance against Mercer, Gamble could see more time on the field. Not saying he will start, but he could be used in certain packages. He leads the team this season with one interception and has one of the best grades on the defense with a 92.4 grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He could be a linebacker who is used in plays on defense where the linebackers are guarding tight ends or running backs. He already has an impressive 96.2 coverage grade,

4. Christian Speakman

Speakman has been already getting reps but with some banged up defensive lineman in the interior and play outside of the starters not being spectacular, it opens up a lane for him to come in and carve out a bigger role. Speakman has already been effective this season with reps and will only get better as the season goes on. He has eight tackles and a fumble recovery, and the coaching staff has continued to be very high on his play.

5. Coi-Jean Noel

Noel is a player with his dynamism and how he can create explosive plays. While the Yellow Jackets look like they will get a lot of production from Dalen Penson, Jordan Allen, and Jaiven Plummer. Noel is one who could emerge in the second half of the season out of the slot, who learns from Allen. We saw the same thing last year with Allen, who was learning from veteran Malik Rutherford. Towards the end of the season, Allen began to emerge as a go-to weapon and a player who could be used in different areas. Now Allen is a main guy for Georgia Tech. We could see Jean-Noel have a similar fate if he gets healthy and can take advantage of practice reps.