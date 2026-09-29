Georgia Tech will be tested over the next three weeks, which will have a lot ot say about how the rest of the season will go. They have a chance to right the season and get back on track, or continue to fall into the abyss. Let’s take a deeper look at what the next three games will reveal.

1. Do they have strong mental fortitude?

The next three weeks against Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College will reveal this. It isn’t the toughest part of their schedule, but it will reveal a lot about whether the program can respond to adversity when it hits them. It is easy to just give up and say the season is over, but there is a lot to still play for and a lot to salvage.

We will find out over the next few weeks whether the team responds well to adversity and can overcome tough situations. The matter in which they lost on the road to Stanford can be deflating to anybody, especially when they had a double-digit lead going into halftime. Looking at a 1-3 record for anyone can be unmotivating, but the greats look at that and see an opportunity to improve and get better.

2. Is it coaching or the players who has led to the slow start?

A big question will be revealed is if it is coaching or the players. The reason I say that is because the Yellow Jackets have had a myriad of injuries that have ravaged the team. In the next few weeks, they should have a healthier team, and some of their talented players should return.

When that happens, it will give us an accurate depiction of whether the team is suffering from coaching or just the coaching not being up to par with the talent. You can look at every position on this team and you see talent. Now it needs to play up to its level and make an impact. When the talented players return, we will find out truly what is ailing this team and preventing them form having success.

3. Who Georgia Tech can build around forward

Yes, it has been a down season for the Yellow Jackets and not what fans or even the coaching staff thought would transpire. However, this is a great time for young players to get reps and for veterans to keep improving their game. Anytime a team has a tough season, you see players emerge that can be building blocks for the future and players you can build around.

We saw it with the Yellow Jackets a few years ago with Haynes King, Kyle Efford, and Ahmari Harvey. Young players that you were able to establish a culture with and build the team to where it is today. There are several players you can build around like Alberto Mendoza, Braylon Outlaw, CJ Gamble, Noah Carter, Tae Harris, Dalen Penson, Jordan Allen, and Kevin Roche Jr. Now in no way am I saying the Yellow Jackets should mail it in. However, I am saying development of young players will be pivotal to their success.

"I'll play freshmen and develop freshmen. All right. Right. But we also have to adjust things schematically when you have guys down. Can't continue to do the same things, expect things differently. So injuries are part of the game. That's part of the game," said Key.