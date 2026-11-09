Two Realistic, Two Unrealistic Defensive Coordinator Candidates For Georgia Tech To Consider

Georgia Tech is once again going to be searching for a new defensive coordinator.

With the news today of the Yellow Jackets letting go of defensive coordinator Jason Semore, the next question is who is next. Who should be the next coordinator in charge of the defense that has struggled in 2026 and for a lot of the Brent Key era? Let's take a look at several candidates who Georgia Tech should keep in mind and consider.

Phil Parker (Iowa)

Iowa has been a staple in college football for its defense and has also ranked highly statistically. This year, Iowa has the No.5 run defense (81.9 rushing yards allowed per game), No.9 total defense (276.7 total yards allowed per game), and the No.7 third-down defense (29.1%). The Hawkeyes have been one of the better units this season and are responsible for their 7-2 start to the season. Iowa has also produced three shutouts this season

Parker brings experience and has been the defensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes for 15 seasons. He has won the Broyles Award and the AFCA Assistant Coach Of the Year back in 2023 that is given to the top assistant coaches in college football.

He is also the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in the sport. In his career, he has coached plenty of players to the NFL, especially at the defensive back position where he thrives. Names include Cooper DeJean, Riley Moss, Amani Hooker, Micah Hyde, and several others. He may not want to leave Iowa, but he would be a guy to talk to and consider, given his experience at this level and his success.

Bryant Haines (Indiana)

Indiana Head Coach Bryant Haines during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is another candidate to consider for the Yellow Jackets. He is fairly young but has had some success in his collegiate coaching career. He won the Broyles Award in 2025 for the Indiana Hoosiers, helping produce one of the top defenses in the country. He is already in his third season as the defensive coordinator for the Hoosiers and has coached with Curt Cignetti for 12 seasons. This year, he leads one of the top defenses in total sacks, scoring defense, rush defense, and team passing efficiency defense.

He has been tied to Cignetti for a long time, dating back to their JMU days. It may be hard to envision him leaving Cignetti, but it could be a conversation worth having, especially if he wants to make his mark outside of Cignetti. He would help the Yellow Jackets immensely with their struggles and some of the issues they have faced in the last few seasons.

Colin Hitschler (UCLA)

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May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hitschler could be someone the Yellow Jackets act on fast, especially with him being at UCLA only for a year. Before that, he was at James Madison with the same title. Part of the Bruins' 9-0 start has been the defensive side of the ball. The Bruins are No.2 in third-down conversion defense, rank No.7 in total defense, No.8 in scoring defense, and No.10 in rush defense and No.18 in pass defense. They have been stout all season and are one of the better units in the sport. They get after you and have seen good play from all three levels.

Hitschler is also has 17 years of coaching experience, including 16 from the collegiate level. He would be a guy who could be interested in making a move from the West Coast and coming back to the East Coast. With how quickly UCLA has turned things around, especially on that defensive side of the ball, he is someone Georgia Tech could consider adding to its staff.

Vinnie Sunseri (Current Georgia Tech interim defensive coordinator)

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator for safeties Vinnie Sunseri walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes the most sense for the Yellow Jackets, and he will be the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season and will call plays. It is hard to fix a unit that ranks at the bottom of most statistical categories, but we could see some development of the young guys and improvement from the defense. If we do see that, Sunseri could stake his claim as why he should be the new defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

The final three games will be an audition to see what he can do. There are some talented players on this roster, and now is the time to see what it could look like. Can they force more turnovers, not give up as many explosive plays, fix communication issues, and maybe just maybe hold a team to under 25 points? It’s been a struggle to do that over the last few weeks. Georgia Tech will face Clemson, Wake Forest, and Georgia over the final three weeks. Now, we will see if he is competent enough.

Shiel Wood (Texas Tech)

Oct 17, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive coordinator Shiel Wood in the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wood is another assistant coach who has built quite a reputation and was a finalist for the prestigious Broyles Award. He’s been coaching in college football since 2007, when he started at Wofford. He’s been predominantly in the Group of Six until he joined the Houston and Texas coaching staffs. He’s helped lead a team that specializes in turnovers. Last season, the Red Raiders led the NCAA in takeaways with 32.

When we take a look at 2026, Texas Tech is specializing in sacks and tackles for loss. The Red Raiders are tied for eighth with 29 sacks and are averaging 3.22 per game. They rank top 35 in tackles for loss, averaging 6.2 per game. Wood is on the younger side but has experience at Army, Troy, and Tulane, in addition to Houston and Texas Tech. He would be someone to consider.