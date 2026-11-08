Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 44-17 Loss to Louisville

Georgia Tech falls to Louisville in another embarrassing home loss. Where do the Yellow Jackets go from here?

1. Georgia Tech has fully regressed and is in a rebuild

I think it is safe to say the Yellow Jackets are in full rebuild mode and won’t make a bowl game for the first time in the Brent Key era. After the highs of 2025 and going 9-4 and being on the cusp of 10 wins vs. BYU, Georgia Tech has hit an all-time low in this era.

It was expected to be a work-in-progress year for the Yellow Jackets after losing its starting quarterback, Haynes King, and 26 seniors, but we didn’t expect it to be this bad and for the team to fall apart and be bad on both sides of the ball. Every week it gets worse, and there are no answers. They do have a solid 2027 class coming in, but they will need to make some major overhaul changes at all the positions and even on the coaching staff, which leads to the next point. Change needs to happen but not at the end of the season.

2. Change needs to happen now

Slice it how you want, but the Yellow Jackets' product diminishes and gets worse every week. They should strongly consider making some changes. Coach Key has lamented that his philosophy is not to make in-season changes to the product that has been coming out each week. It may also be time to admit the Yellow Jackets are out of answers for the problems they've had, especially over the last few weeks. When it's the same communication, tackling, protection, lack of a running game, and an inept offense every week, they really may not have answers to all of the issues they continue to face.

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3. Isaiah Fuhrmann gets first touchdown as a Yellow Jacket

Probably one of the only positives was Isaiah Fuhrmann getting his first touchdown catch as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Fuhrmann finished with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He’s had problems with drops this season and hasn't had the impact expected before the season started. However, Saturday reminded us he can contribute and make big plays when his number is called.

4. The Rushing Offense remains a problem

Over the last few weeks, Georgia Tech has struggled to run the ball. Saturday was very indicative of that, with the Yellow Jackets having just three rushing yards in the first half. No, that is not a typo. Their leading rusher was Justice Haynes, who had eight yards on three carries. It was a struggle all game to create lanes and find a consistent running game.

The Yellow Jackets pride themselves on running the football and being physical; that is the identity head coach Brent Key has built and established. That hasn’t been the case this season. Without a running game, the team struggles in protection and gives up a lot of negative plays. The Yellow Jackets went out and got Justice Haynes, who was supposed to be a top running back for them, but they haven’t been able to get him loose, or even a surprising Trelain Maddox, because of the struggles with the running game. The running game didn't find success until later, when the game was well in hand.

5. Georgia Tech struggles on third down are a glaring problem

The Yellow Jackets struggled once again on third downs and couldn’t keep drives alive. They went 4-16 on third downs in the defeat. A lot of them were caused by pressures, inaccurate throws, or even drops by wide receivers. One of the issues is they aren’t getting enough positive yardage on early downs, which results in the third-and-longs they are facing on a regular basis. Some of it is coaching, some of it is on the players with execution, and some of it is just not being consistent enough.