Five "What Ifs" For the 2025 Georgia Tech Football Season
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams
But there are some big "what ifs" to their season. Let's take a look at them.
1. What if the defense takes another step up under a new defensive coordinator?
During Brent Key's first season as the full-time head coach, Georgia Tech had one of the worst defenses in the country and the worst in the ACC. Key made big staff changes after that season and brought in Tyler Santucci to run the defense, as well as assistant coaches like Jess Simpson, Cory Peoples, and Kyle Pope. The new defensive staff helped turn Georgia Tech around to one of the better run defenses in the ACC and an all-around better defense than 2023. There were still issues with the pass rush and with the secondary at times, but there was no doubt that it was an improvement.
Now Santucci is gone and Georgia Tech has a new defensive coordinator. Brent Key hired Texas assistant Blake Gideon as the new DC and Gideon is out to make sure that the defense continues its trajectory. Experience is there at every level of the defense, particularly the linebackers and the secondary. If the pass rush can improve and the run defense does not take a step back, Georgia Tech will certainly be a contender in the ACC.
2. What if the offensive line can replace the players who left?
Since Key became the head coach in 2023, Georgia Tech has had one of the strongest offensive lines in the ACC. They have been one of the strongest rushing teams in the conference and one of the best in the country at protecting the quarterback. Last year, Georgia Tech brought back every starter on the offensive line, but this year, there is going to be some new faces.
Corey Robinson (Transfer), Weston Franklin (eligibility), and Jordan Williams (eligibility) are gone, and Georgia Tech is going to be looking to replace their experience. Ethan Mackenny will assume the spot at left tackle, Harrison Moore was at center in the spring, and the staff brought in South Alabama transfer Malachi Carney and Princeton transfer William Reed in the spring. If these guys can keep Georgia Tech's offensive line going at a similar rate to the previous two seasons, then Georgia Tech should be just fine. Brent Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the offensive line, and I think it will be just fine.
3. What if Georgia Tech Replaces the Production From Eric Singleton?
Eric Singleton Jr was the best receiver for the Yellow Jackets over the past two seasons, but he opted to leave for Auburn this offseason. Singleton is one of the best wide receivers in the country and is a tremendous deep threat who helped stretch the field for Georgia Tech. He won't be easy to replace, but Georgia Tech has the talent to be able to replace him.
The Yellow Jackets dipped into the transfer portal and got one of the best players available with FIU receiver Eric Rivers and his teammate Dean Patterson. Bowling Green transfer Rahkeem Smith is a fantastic return man with excellent speed as well. Georgia Tech returns Malik Rutherford, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor, and Bailey Stockton at the position as well.
Singleton is an elite player, but if Georgia Tech is able to replace him, this offense should not take a step back.
4. What if Haynes King Has Another Step To Take?
Georgia Tech has gotten the best out of Haynes King since his arrival from Texas A&M, but what if there is another step to take? Last year, King grew in his efficiency and cut his turnovers down drastically. He is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, but there is a chance that under Buster Faulkner for a third season, King could have his best season yet. If he does, you might find Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship game this season.
5. What if Georgia Tech gets more consistent week-to-week?
This is my biggest what if for Georgia Tech this season. For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Yellow Jackets have a favorable schedule and avoid the top projected contenders in the ACC. Sure they play Clemson, but they avoid Miami, Louisville, SMU, and Florida State. The projections are not always right, but on paper, this is as favorable of a draw for Georgia Tech as they could have hoped.
Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech has been very good in the big games, particularly in the ACC. He has multiple ranked wins over ranked ACC teams and nearly got the Yellow Jackets first win over Georgia since 2016, falling in eight overtimes last November. The problem for Georgia Tech has been the other games. Key has had losses following big wins, including a few games where Georgia Tech has been favored and looked like the better team (2023 Bowling Green, 2023 Boston College, 2024 Syracuse). There are going to be quite a few games where Georgia Tech is favored this season, including the opener vs Colorado. Can Georgia Tech finally develop consistency as a team from week-to-week? If they can, they are going to be a threat to make the ACC Championship Game.