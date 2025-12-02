Flip Targets To Keep An Eye On During National Signing Day
Georgia Tech will likely flip a couple of targets during the signing day period and has its eyes on several prospects. Let’s take a look at whom the Yellow Jackets could end up flipping.
1. Four Star Kaiden Hall
Hall is a current Florida safety commit. The dual-position athlete is one of the best you will find and is a top 250 recruit in the country. He would give the Yellow Jackets another versatile defender on the backend who can do a multitude of things. The current buzz it will come down between Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech. Hall is a ballhawk and has a knack for making interceptions and closing down quickly. Hall finished his senior season with 25 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
2. Four Star Jordan Carter
Carter would be a big addition to the class for the Yellow Jackets. However, landing him will not be as easy. Carter is a heavily coveted player in the country, and Auburn and Tennessee are pushing hard for the elite prospect. Carter is a former Texas A&M Commit, and the Yellow Jackets made a late push for Carter. He was on campus for the game against Pittsburgh and took an official visit to campus during that week. Georgia Tech has remained in heavy pursuit of Carter and has continued to try to land him. Carter finished his prep career with 223 tackles, 51 tackles for loss, and 44 sacks. He had a career year during his final season with Douglas County, finishing with a career high of 18 sacks. It would certainly be a home run for the Yellow Jackets.
3. Three Star Tico Crittendon
This is a battle between Georgia Tech and Mississippi State for the services of Crittendon. With the commitment of Freddie Wilson, the Yellow Jackets now have a void on their defensive line that they need to fill in the 2026 class. Crittendon is an explosive run stopper who is extremely disciplined in filling gaps and taking away running lanes. He can also create pressure during passing downs and cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Crittendon finished his senior year with 66 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Crittendon is a 6’3 and 285-pound lineman and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the state.
4. Azel Banag
This one was flying under the radar, but the Yellow Jackets have certainly made up a lot of ground in this recruitment and have a good chance of landing Banag. They are in a battle with ACC rival Duke for his recruitment. Georgia Tech is no stranger to recruiting the state of South Carolina and landing prospects. Last year, it was Elgin Sessions who came from a prominent high school, Dutch Fork in South Carolina. This past season for AC Flora (SC), Banag had a stellar season, finishing with 75 tackles, 12 passes defensed, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Banag would be another good addition for the Yellow Jackets on the backend and would likely play multiple positions.
