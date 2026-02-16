Tyreek Hill's Release Drops Miami Dolphins' Super Bowl Odds for 2026 Season

The Miami Dolphins appear to be entering a full-blown rebuild.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning that the team is releasing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, saving the team $22.8 million in cap space. This is the second big-name player that the Dolphins have released on Monday, as Miami also let go of veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

Hill appeared in just four games in the 2025 season due to a knee injury, and the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs as a result. With the team facing a major decision at quarterback after benching Tua Tagovailoa late in the 2025 season, Miami is trying to clear up its books as it prepares for the offseason.

Miami's Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season have taken a hit following the news of Hill's release. Miami opened up at +20000 to win the Super Bowl next season, which was tied for last in the league.

The Dolphins remain in that spot on Monday, but DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped them to +25000 to win it all. Based on those odds, the Dolphins have an implied probability of just 0.4 percent to win Super Bowl 61.

Hill, 31, should be a sought after free agent, as he's still one of the fastest players in the NFL. However his recovery from his knee injury could dictate just how many suitors he has this offseason.

After a great start in Miami where he tallied over 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons, Hill had just 959 receiving yards in 2024 while he dealt with a wrist injury. Miami did not win a single playoff game in Hill's four seasons with the team while his former team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- won two Super Bowls and appeared in three during that stretch.

Miami's Super Bowl odds are an indicator that oddsmakers expect a rebuild season in 2026 that could set the Dolphins up with a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.