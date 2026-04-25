Former Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford Signs With the Atlanta Falcons as an Undrafted Free Agent

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford is staying in Atlanta to continue his NFL career. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Rutherford is going to be signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Former Georgia Tech WR Malik Rutherford is signing with the Falcons, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

Productive Receiver on The Flats

Malik Rutherford has been one of the most underrated receivers since his time with the Yellow Jackets, but he has been the most consistent. If you need a big play or touchdown, there is Malik. A third down conversion? Malik will get it done. Game on the line? Malik will come down with it.

Rutherford finished his senior season with the Yellow Jackets with 46 catches, 523 yards, and three touchdowns. He had his best game against Boston College, finishing with five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Rutherford was rated well by Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing with an 82.7 receiving grade and a 77.7 offensive grade on 336 snaps in 2025. Rutherford was one of the most sure-handed wide receivers this past season in college football, finishing with an 86.8 drop grade, which equates to him barely dropping passes when the ball was in his vicinity. That translates well to the next level.

Rutherford did a lot of his damage after the catch. Of his 523 receiving yards, 378 of them came after the catch. That is what he specializes in as a wide receiver and what makes him a weapon at the next level. The screeen pass was something he excelled in and was rated high by PFF. Rutherford finished with an 83.0 offensive grade on screen passes.

“Coach, he wants us to run it a certain way sometimes, but sometimes I'd be like, I done ran it so many times that I know how some defenses react. I forgot who was locking that tight end at the time; it was Josh Beetham. I knew he was gonna go to the man who was over me, and then it was, I think it was the Mike linebacker. He was right there. As the ball is being thrown to me, I'm acting like I don't see him. But the whole time I see him, and I'm like, I'm gonna just step in. So as I stepped in, I slipped off him, and he missed the tackle. And that's how I was able to get out,” said Rutherford.

Something that makes him dangerous is his perspective when it comes to the ball coming his way.

“Really, I'm just looking at the structure of the defense, see if anybody's blitzing. As soon as I get the ball in my hands, I kind of know where I already want to go. At that point, I'm just reading blocks, letting my God-given abilities take over,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford finished his Yellow Jackets career with 182 catches, 2,014 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He had his best season during his junior year, finishing with 62 catches, 702 yards, and three touchdowns. At the next level, he will likely operate out of the slot and can easily obtain that starting role with the right situation. He certainly has the talent and football acumen to do so. Now, the question is whether he will get the opportunities.

