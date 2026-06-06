The Underrated Georgia Tech Player With The Most To Prove This Season

Who is the one underrated player with the most to prove on Georgia Tech this season?

When you look at the Georgia Tech roster, you see a team that has revamped things on both sides of the ball after the 2025 campaign. One of the underrated players with the most to prove is the newly acquired WR Isaiah Fuhrmann. Furhmann was a major pickup for the Yellow Jackets out of the transfer portal and filled a major need for the team.

Fuhrmann had a career year with Elon, finishing with 46 receptions, 907 yards, and nine touchdowns. He averaged 19.7 yards per catch. When you look at the numbers more closely, you see he also graded well by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Fuhrmann finished with a 78.6 offensive grade and a 78.5 receiving grade.

He received his best grade on throws of 20+ yards last season, finishing with a 99.9 rating. It was also where he did most of his damage, finishing with 547 receiving yards and six touchdowns on throws of 20+ yards.

What that tells me is he is very explosive and a serious threat that can take the top off the defense. Don’t be fooled by his big-time frame at 6’4 and 192 pounds. Fuhrmann can still blow past you and make a play down the field. This is exactly what the Georgia Tech offense needs to help open things up and make plays down the field.

Fuhrmann also graded well in the intermediate area of the field, finishing with a 95.4 grade on plays between 10 and 19 yards. Now, why does this matter? It matters because it could give the Yellow Jackets a sure-fire weapon for key downs, especially third and long. When they need a big-time catch or play, they can go to Furhmann. He had an impressive PFF Hands drop grade of 83, which means he rarely dropped the ball in this area of the field.

The only concern is that we didn’t see it in the spring, as Fuhrmann was dealing with an injury and was limited. Georgia Tech gave more reps to up-and-coming players and those looking to rise up the depth chart. For Fuhrmann, building that chemistry with new quarterback Alberto Mendoza will be valuable. The team's success hinges on it, and if this team wants to get to the postseason, they need Fuhrmann to play at a high level.

For the national media spotlight, he will largely go unnoticed, but he will be a player who has to prove a lot over the summer and in fall camp in July.

