Friday Night Recap: East Coweta vs Sandy Creek & Notes On Key Players From The Game
Sandy Creek and East Coweta renewed their rivalry on Week 1 of the high school football season in the Peach State. Here is the latest intel on what happened last night and key notes on recruits.
It was a slow-moving first quarter as both teams were working out the kinks and trying to figure each other out. Towards the end of the first quarter, Sandy Creek was trying to punch the ball in on the goal, but East Coweta's defensive front held firm, forcing a pivotal fourth and goal.
Caleb Hill would eventually punch the ball in for an early 7-0 lead after a one-yard rushing touchdown.
East Coweta would answer back on the very next drive, thanks to a rushing touchdown by Justin Brown, who punched it into the endzone to tie things up a 7-7. The slugfest and defensive battle would continue as both teams tried to find their footing. The score would remain 7-7 going into the break.
In the second half, Wisconsin commit Amari Latimer would take over the game and the very first play for scrimmage he ran for at least a 70+yard rushing touchdown, showcasing his speed.
Here is the play.
The touchdown would give the Patriots a 14-7 lead.
East Coweta wouldn’t stop coming, and four-star Chance Gilbert joined the party with a receiving touchdown after making multiple defenders miss in the middle of the field and showing off his elite track speed.
Sandy Creek would break the game open after the tying touchdown from the Indians. Junior quarterback Caleb Hill would deliver a touchdown strike to give the Patriots to give them a 21-14 lead. Sandy Creek would force a turnover on the ensuing possession and take full control of the game after another Caleb Hill touchdown, taking a 28-14 lead.
As Sandy Creek looked to put the game away in the fourth quarter with under eight minutes, the tides changed. Hill was looking to give Sandy Creek a commanding 35-14 lead until Gilbert beautifully anticipated a ball that was late on the inside. Gilbert would pick off Hill and return the ball deep into Sandy Creek’s territory. Later in the drive, Gilbert would add his second touchdown reception to make things interesting with under five minutes as the lead dwindled to 28-21.
However, when you have one of the top backs in the country, you can feed him the ball and allow him to lead you to the Promised Land. That is just what Latimer did, picking up first downs and bleeding out the clock as Sandy Creek solidified its Week 1 victory.
Player of the Game: East Coweta Safety Chance Gilbert
Gilbert is truly special, and his play and impact were profound on the game. Just when Sandy Creek was going to put the game out of reach, he came up with a goal-line interception and nearly returned it for a touchdown before standing out of bounds. On offense, he was an elite playmaker, finishing with two catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. One of the plays he made multiple defenders miss in the middle of the field before using his elite track speed to pull away from defenders. Defensively, he had the aforementioned pass breakup and multiple pass deflections. The way he can read the field and react is truly spectacular. After seeing him in person, you can see why Gilbert is the top-ranked safety in the nation. He has all the tools to be impactful at the next level.
Breakout Player Sandy Creek: Quarterback Caleb Hill
After a strong 2024 campaign, Hill looks primed to take another step forward for Sandy Creek. His improvisation was on full display in the game as he extended plays for huge gains down the field. His legs are probably one of his most underrated parts of his game, but his dual-threat ability makes Sandy Creek dangerous with the wrecking ball they have in the backfield. Hill finished his junior debut with three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) and continued to make plays for the Patriots. Hill will be instrumental in helping Sandy Creek attain their goals in 2025, and his ascension could loom large for the state title contender.
Breakout Player East Coweta: RB Justin Brown
He took full advantage of his opportunities, finishing with 61 yards and a touchdown. He had a highlight reel hurdle on the sideline that gave his team some juice as they tried to stay within striking distance of the game against Sandy Creek. Despite going against a strong defensive front, Brown did a good job taking advantage of his opportunities and making plays when his number was called. He rarely went down on first contact and continued to drive his legs for longer gains. Brown will be a key offensive player for East Coweta this season and a playmaker they can rely on.
My thoughts on Georgia Tech commits the Heard Twins: Both Courtney and Courtlin Heard made their impact felt in the game. They did a good job of pushing piles, creating running lanes, and playing physically. Very rarely did they make a mistake or get beaten. They used their strong athletic frame to be imposing and open up lanes. They are both technically sound, playing the three or two technique with ease. On defense is where they made their impact. Both brothers were instrumental in helping bottle up Amari Latimer early on in the game and not letting him get going. They were able to stuff running gaps and rally to bring down Latimer. They both have a bright future ahead and limitless potential. Georgia Tech hit on both of these prospects, who can be cornerstone pieces on the offensive line for years to come.