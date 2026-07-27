Georgia Tech Football Offseason Recap: Where The Yellow Jackets Improved (and Where They Didn't)

The offseason is just about over, and fall camp is going to begin soon for college programs around the country, including Georgia Tech, which will be gearing up for their week one matchup against Colorado. After their best season since 2016, Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to continue the progress that they have made as a program under his leadership.

But success and progress are not going to come easily. The Yellow Jackets are facing a number of coaching staff changes, roster movement, and, as usual, one of the toughest schedules in the ACC.

With their flurry of offseason activity, where have the Yellow Jackets improved the most? Where could they have done better?

Quarterback

In: Alberto Mendoza (Transfer) and Cole Bergeron (Freshman)

Out: Haynes King (NFL) and Aaron Philo (Transfer)

This position has undergone a big change. King was the starting quarterback for the last three seasons for Georgia Tech, but is now off to the NFL. After two seasons of backing up King, Aaron Philo transferred to Florida, following former Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville.

That left Georgia Tech in need of a quarterback and they landed on Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza was the backup for the Hoosiers during their national championship run last season and is going to get his first chance to start.

The depth of this position is also a question mark, as none of the other quarterbacks have made a start or have much playing experience in general, but there is talent.

Until we see any quarterback play, it is hard to say that they will be better than King.

Verdict: Did not improve

Running Back

Out: Jamal Haynes and Daylon Gordon

While Jamal Haynes was an important part of Georgia Tech's program over the past three seasons, Justice Haynes is one of the best running backs in the country and is set to have perhaps his best season of his career.

Before his foot injury last season, Haynes was averaging over seven yards per carry and on his way to being a First Team All Big-Ten selection. He will lead one of the most talented running back rooms in the ACC and the country this season and is one of the most important transfers in the conference.

Verdict: Improved

Wide Receiver

In: Isaiah Fuhrmann (transfer), Jaiven Plummer (transfer), Dalen Penson (position switch), Darnell Collins (freshman), Kentrell Davis (freshman), J.J. Winston (freshman), and Jeffar Jean-Noel (freshman)

Out: Eric Rivers (NFL), Dean Patterson (NFL), Malik Rutherford (NFL), Isiah Canion (transfer), Bailey Stockton (transfer), Zion Taylor (transfer), and Jamauri Brice (transfer)

There has been a lot of movement at this position during the offseason and most of Georgia Tech's production has either gone to the NFL or transferred elsewhere. Even most of the incoming players that the Yellow Jackets brought in have not had any production at the collegiate level and there are a number of players that are going to have to step up.

Jordan Allen remains though and should emerge as the top target for Georgia Tech, while Fuhrmann is going to be counted on to be a big contributor this season.

But who else will emerge? Could it be one of the young freshmen? Former Top 100 recruit Dalen Penson, who is switching from cornerback?

Talent is there, but like quarterback, it is very much unproven.

Verdict: Not improved

Tight End

Out: Brett Seither (NFL), Josh Beetham (NFL), J.T. Byrne (NFL), and Luke Harpring (transfer)

While Georgia Tech is losing some reliable veteran players, they may have upgraded in talent at tight end this offseason.

Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, and Spencer Mermans all look like impact players for the Yellow Jackets, though they have not produced at the power four level just yet. The two freshmen are unlikely to play this season, but have the attributes that Georgia Tech looks for in the position.

I am buying the talent coming in for the Yellow Jackets and think this position is going to be more versatile than it has been in previous years.

Verdict: Improved

Offensive Line

In: Blake Belin (position change), Courtney Heard (freshman), Courtlin Heard (freshman), Joseph Ionata (transfer), Markell Samuel (transfer), Favour Edwin (transfer), and Krew Moledor (freshman)

Out: Harrison Moore (transfer), Tana Alo-Tupupla (transfer), Joe Fusile (out of eligibility), Peyton Joseph (transfer), Benjamin Galloway (transfer), and Keylan Rutledge (NFL)

Rutledge became the first Yellow Jacket picked in the first round since 2010 and Georgia Tech is going to have a hard time replacing him.

Brent Key has built this program upon the strength of its offensive line and while there has been quite a bit of turnover at the position, there is some built in trust that this staff and program will figure it out and continue having one of the best units in the conference.

Of the newcomers, Ionata is the player who should make the biggest impact. He will take over the starting center position, while Samuel is going to be in contention for a spot elsewhere on the line.

Because they are losing their best lineman up front, it is hard to say right now they will be improved, but by some point this season they might be.

Verdict: Not improved

Defensive Line

Out: Akelo Stone (eligibility), Ronald Triplette (eligibility), Matthew Alexander (eligibility), Jason Moore (eligibility), and Jordan van den Berg (NFL)

This is a position that Georgia Tech feels confident that it has upgraded this offseason, but they are going to have to prove it on the field.

It has been quite a while since Georgia Tech had a defensive line that was feared in the ACC and while I am not suggesting that the Yellow Jackets turned into Miami or Ohio State overnight, they should be an improved unit with the transfers they brought in.

Losing van den Berg will hurt, but the players they brought in complement each other well and I think that they will be better than last season.

Verdict: Improved

Linebacker

In: Braylon Outlaw (freshman) and CJ Gamble (freshman)

Out: Tah'j Butler and Jackson Hamilton

Georgia Tech is not bringing in any veteran help at this position and is relying on their returning players to improve while possibly getting some freshman help.

Losing Butler hurts, but he is not irreplaceable and the Yellow Jackets have loved what they have seen from Outlaw so far. This is the position that has seen the least amount of turnover, but I think they will improve solely from the new scheme and coaching.

Verdict: Improved

Cornerback

In: Jaylen Mbakwe (transfer), Jonas Duclona (transfer), Jaedyn Terry (freshman), Trae Stevenson (freshman), and L.J. Crumity (freshman)

Out: Ahmari Harvey (NFL), Rodney Shelley (NFL), Jy Gilmore (NFL), and Troy Stevenson IV (transfer)

Georgia Tech is losing their top three cornerbacks from last season and they are not going to be easy to replace, but Georgia Tech is banking on the upside of transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona to supplement the returning players that are back.

Mbakwe has loads of athleticism and speed, while Duclona was a proven playmaker at the G5 level. Terry and Stevenson could play roles as freshmen, though they seem like for a developmental season.

For now, I will say this position has not improved, but I am buying stock in the talent that has been brought in.

Verdict: Not improved

Safety

In: Kealan Jones (freshman), Chris Hewitt Jr (freshman), Kymani Morales (freshman), and Isaac Obrokta (freshman)

Out: Clayton Powell-Lee (NFL), Omar Daniels (NFL), and D.J. Moore (transfer)

Georgia Tech opted to not bring in any safety help in the transfer portal and are going to be missing their starters from last season.

I am worried that the depth is going to be too inexperienced, but there is talent here at safety. Returners Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, and Savion Riley are the likely top three, but Georgia Tech is going to need some of the young freshmen to step up and play meaningful snaps this season.

Talent, yes. Improved? Not to start the season.

Verdict: Not Improved