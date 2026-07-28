Georgia Tech Football Picked to Finish 5th In ACC Preseason Media Poll

The 2026 ACC preseason media poll was released this afternoon and Georgia Tech was picked to finish 5th in the conference, while also picking up two first-place votes. Miami was picked to win the ACC, picking up 165 first place votes.

Here is how the voting broke down (first place votes in parentheses):

Miami (165) - 3159 SMU (6) - 2794 Louisville (4) - 2569 Clemson (7) - 2520 Georgia Tech (2) - 2006 Virginia - 1981 NC State - 1964 Virginia Tech - 1962 Pitt - 1740 Duke - 1452 Florida State (3) - 1439 California - 1392 Wake Forest - 1103 Syracuse - 878 North Carolina - 831 Boston College - 491 Stanford (1) - 483

On their 2026 schedule, the Yellow Jackets avoid both Miami and SMU, while they have to play Louisville and Clemson. Georgia Tech also faces Virginia Tech (8th), Pitt (9th), Duke (10th), Wake Forest (13th), Boston College (16th), and Stanford (17th)

Why the Yellow Jackets can outperform these expectations

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks with the referee against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason why Georgia Tech can outperform its preseason projection is simple: they have done it before.

Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech has been able to play the underdog role well while Brent Key has been the head coach, and they have been able to outperform expectations in each of Key's first three seasons.

During his first season, the Yellow Jackets preseason win total was set at 4.5 and Key led his team to a 7-6 season, winning the programs first bowl game since 2016. He followed that up with another 7-6 season in 2024, beating a 5.5 preseason win projection, while also being the first team to beat Miami that season and nearly knocking off rival Georgia.

When expectations were raised a bit heading into last season with a projection of 7.5 wins, Key led his team to a 9-4 record, the team's best record since 2016, and the program's third consecutive bowl appearance.

The thing about that 9-4 record last season is that nobody, especially not Key, is satisfied with that, and they want more and expect more moving forward, and he said as much during ACC media days two weeks ago:

"My goal is to be the head coach of Georgia Tech and win championships. That's what our goal is.

Our goal is to graduate players and win championships. We've done a good job of progressing each year. You know, six wins, seven wins, nine wins. All right, but the mission is to win championships. That's not changing."

The ACC is also wide open heading into the year, at least in terms of who can actually get to Charlotte.

As you can see from the preseason poll, Miami is the overwhelming favorite to win the conference and that makes sense. The Hurricanes have the best roster and are coming off an appearance in the national championship game.

After Miami though, nothing is a sure thing.

Georgia Tech has its fair share of questions, there is no doubt and things would certainly have to break their way for this team to get to Charlotte, but it is possible.

The Yellow Jackets have two new coordinators, a new starting quarterback, a wide receiver room with little experience, three new transfers at tight end, three new starters on the offensive line, six new defensive line transfers, three new starters at cornerback/nickel, and two new starters at safety, as well as a new punter.

That is a lot to replace, but Georgia Tech has an identity of physicality and toughness and that is not going to change, no matter how many new starters there are.

Georgia Tech might not make the College Football Playoff or even get to the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2014, but I think they can outperform where they were picked in today's poll.