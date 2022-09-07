Georgia Tech lost to Clemson just two days ago, but the Yellow Jackets are wasting zero time in getting ready for their home opener against Western Carolina.

If Georgia Tech is hoping to make a surprising run to a bowl game, they need to get it started this weekend. Western Carolina is coming off of a 52-38 win over Charleston Southern and will be a confident group when they come to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech is looking to get their first win of the season on Saturday John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Most people will glance over the game against Western Carolina this weekend, but head coach Geoff Collins is not one of them. At his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Collins spoke highly of the Catamount's offense and how they are going to be preparing for them:

"I think they were one of the top ten offenses in all of college football last year and I think they put up well over 600 yards this past week and over 50 points. Tremendous skill players, a quarterback that can do a lot of things, a big offensive line and they have a tight end and a running back corps that has depth and has talent and has a lot of speed. They do a lot of formations, a lot of motions and shifts and a bunch of layered routes. It is going to be a challenge so we have to make sure that we are doing everything we can in preparation for all of the things that they do and they have really good players on top of the schematic things that they do really well."

Western Carolina did have a fantastic day on offense against Charleston Southern last week. They scored 52 points and had 616 yards of offense and averaged 8.3 yards per play. Georgia Tech is going to look to completely shut down this attack and get an emphatic win over their FCS opponent.

Georgia Tech will look to get their running game going against Western Carolina this week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is going to be looking to get their first win since October 9th of last year against Duke. To do so, look for Georgia Tech to try and get their running game on track and try to take some pressure off of Sims. When asked about that, Collins said that will be part of the game plan this week and how they want the run game to be a featured part of the offense:

"That is the goal and premise of everything that we do offensively is to start with the run game, you guys have been around Coach Key and know Coach Key well and the pride that he has in running the football and that is a staple of what we want to do. Be physical, execute at a high level and that includes pre-snap things as well and so we gotta get a lot of those cleaned up and we can't have those kinds of things happen against a front like that or really against anybody"

When you have only won three games in each of the last three years, you can't overlook any opponent, whether they are FCS or not. It does not look like Georgia Tech is going to be doing that this week against Western Carolina.

