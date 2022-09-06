Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Lose Season Opener 41-10 to Clemson

Georgia Tech came into the night with its eyes on pulling a massive upset over fourth-ranked Clemson, but the night did not get off to the best start. Georgia Tech and Clemson both had lots of questions coming into this game (albeit of different kinds) and both sputtered early in the game.

First Quarter

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims struggled early but found a rhythm late Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jeff Sims took a shot and was hit as he threw the ball and Clemson's defense came up with an interception.

However, Georgia Tech repaid the Tigers by forcing a three and out courtesy of a bad snap on the third down play, but Georgia Tech had a quick three and out and gave the ball right back to the Tigers. It was clear early on in this game that Georgia Tech was going to have a hard time running on this Clemson defensive line.

However, Georgia Tech got some turnover luck of their own when Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei fumbled deep into Georgia Tech territory. It was a scoring opportunity from Clemson and the Tigers could not take advantage of it.

Georgia Tech had trouble getting anything going on the next offensive possession, despite a fourth-down conversion from Sims.

Georgia Tech's defense played well early and the Clemson offense was struggling in the first quarter. It looked very reminiscent of last year's game. The Tiger's offensive line was struggling early and Uigalelei was holding the ball for far too long on passes.

The first quarter ended 0-0 and that was a huge win for Georgia Tech, despite the offense starting off slowly. The Yellow Jackets were getting pressure and confusing Uigalelei early and it was noticeable.

In the first quarter, Georgia Tech had 28 yards on 17 plays. Clemson was only slightly less awful and had 12 plays for 43 yards. Both offenses struggled mightily in the first quarter, as both offensive lines were getting pushed around.

2nd Quarter

Georgia Tech linebacker Ace Eley gets ready to tackle Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech still struggled to get any yards on this Clemson defense, but the offense was self-destructing with penalties on their first drive of the second half. That sums up the Yellow Jackets' first drive in the second quarter and it got worse when the Tigers blocked David Shanahan's punt and put Clemson in tremendous field position.

Georgia Tech's defense did a good job of forcing a fourth down, but Will Shipley punched it in and gave the Tigers the first lead of the game 7-0.

Georgia Tech went no-huddle on the next drive and Jeff Sims was able to find a rhythm in the second quarter and Georgia Tech did have a drive into Clemson territory. However, Jude Kelley was a little to the right on the field goal attempt and the score remained 7-0. Nate McCollum made a few catches on this drive and he was the most consistent wide receiver in this quarter.

Clemson would then take over on their own 33-yard line and drive right down the field. Beaux Collins made a couple of key catches on the drive, including the touchdown.

Georgia Tech once again went tempo and Sims got in a nice rhythm, finding McCollum a few more times and getting the ball into Clemson territory. Geoff Collins was faced with a fourth down decision and instead of going for it, he let Kelley attempt another field goal. I think this was the wrong decision, even though Kelley hit the field goal.

Clemson would run out the clock on the last possession, with some help from Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech would accumulate 130 yards in the first half, while Clemson had 145. Both teams struggled to run the ball. Georgia Tech would have six penalties in the first half, a number that has to be reduced.

3rd quarter

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made several questionable decisions on Monday night © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson would get the ball to open the half but would go three and out and punt the ball back to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets would start with solid field position and Dontae Smith was able to rip off some nice runs to start the drive. However, Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry forced a fumble and caused Georgia Tech to lose eight yards. Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford would make a nice catch for a first down to extend the drive and Tech was deep in Clemson territory with a chance to score.

Sims would find E.J. Jenkins in the back of the endzone and the Yellow Jackets would pull within four. It was a great drive for Sims and a great series of play calls by offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Clemson would take over and Tech would get them in a third and long, but a questionable pass interference call would give Clemson a first down. Clemson would continue to drive the ball and then starting linebacker Charlie Thomas would be ejected for a targeting call. He will miss the first half against Western Carolina on Saturday as well.

Georgia Tech would get the Tigers in a third down yet again and Georgia Tech would force a field goal attempt. B.T Potter would nail it and Clemson would extend the lead to 17-10.

Georgia Tech would take over and try to tie the game up and Sims would have a great run to get Georgia Tech in a third and short. Sims would throw an incompletion and the Yellow Jackets would be forced to punt.

Clemson would hit a series of passes to move down the field and it looked like the Tigers would be going up by two touchdowns. Uiagalelei would run it in from nine yards out and Clemson would take a 24-10 lead and Georgia Tech was going to need a great drive by the offense to stay in the game.

Tech would take over and immediately face a crucial third down. Tight end Luke Benson would drop a first down completion and the Yellow Jackets would have to punt.

Clemson would take a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

4th quarter

Georgia Tech struggled to run the ball against Clemson Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson would open up with a 2nd and 13 and gained eight, setting up a crucial third down. Uiagalelei would find Davis Allen and Clemson would be driving into Georgia Tech territory.

The Tigers would be faced with another fourth down in Georgia Tech territory and after appearing to be going for it, Clemson decided to punt it away.

One thing that happened here was Collins burned his last timeout with 13 minutes left in the quarter. That is just horrible and the game management has to be better going forward.

Georgia Tech would hit a big pass to Malachi Carter to move them down the field, but would then face a big third down after a drop by Jenkins. Georgia Tech would be faced with a fourth down and after a bizarre formation and play call, the Yellow Jackets would give the ball up.

Georgia Tech would have another punt blocked, which would lead to a Clemson score to make the game 34-10.

Clemson true freshmen Cade Klubnik would come in and throw a touchdown to make it 41-10

There are plenty of improvements to be made in the coming weeks for Georgia Tech. Up next for Georgia Tech will be their home opener on Saturday against Western Carolina.

