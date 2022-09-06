Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Takeaways From Game Against Clemson

Georgia Tech came into the matchup against Clemson as a decisive underdog but showed plenty of fight all the way through. Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country and Tech would struggle up front.

However, the defense played well against the Tiger's offense and it was a slugfest for much of the game. It was similar to last year's game and Georgia Tech had opportunities to make it closer. Clemson's depth and overall talent got the best of Georgia Tech in the end and the Yellow Jackets start the season off 0-1.

Here are my three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to Clemson.

3. The passing game has potential

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims played well at times against Clemson John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech struggled on offense for much of the game, but there were signs of life for quarterback Jeff Sims and the passing game for Georgia Tech.

Wide receivers Nate McCollum made some plays and so did E.J. Jenkins. Sims was efficient when he was in rhythm and was decisive with the ball and outside of the very first play, he did not commit any turnovers and put the offense in a bad position.

When you just look at the box score, the stats won't impress you, but Sims was in command of Chip Long's offense and showed he could command it. There won't be a defense as talented as Clemson's until the Yellow Jackets play Georgia and there is plenty of time for improvement.

2. The game management from Geoff Collins was horrendous

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made many questionable decisions on Monday nigh © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For a coach that is on the hot seat, Geoff Collins did not help his case with some of the decision-making that he did on Monday night.

The fact that Georgia Tech was out of timeouts at the start of the fourth quarter is embarrassing. Collins having three timeouts and wanting the clock to run out in the first half is not a good look. There were times when it would have benefitted Georgia Tech to go for it and Collins decided to kick a field.

For Georgia Tech to win more games this season, Collins has to be better on the sideline and making decisions. He is off to a bad start after tonight.

1. The offensive line is still really bad

Georgia Tech's offensive line struggled mightily against Clemson Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was going to be a massive task with so many new starters up front and going up against the best defensive line in college football, but Georgia Tech needs to get better up front.

Several players missed blocks entirely in pass protection or on screens and it was a drive killer. Combine that with false starts that would kill any momentum the offense had and Georgia Tech was shooting itself in the foot.

Guys like Joe Fusile and Weston Franklin had rough nights and are going to have to see massive improvement going forward.

This was the biggest question mark on the team and they failed the first test. Good news: there are eleven games left.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets win invitational by beating FIU

Georgia Tech Football: Official Prediction for game against Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Monday night is an opportunity to show progress

Georgia Tech Baseball: 2023 prospect Isaiah Drake commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch for against Clemson on Monday night

Fifth-Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball defeats Arizona State at home

ACC Football: Full Scoreboard and Results from Saturday's games

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets offer in-state cornerback Jivan Balay

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: How Yellow Jackets commits did on 9/2

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive players to watch vs Clemson