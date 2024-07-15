Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Running Back: Georgia Tech Has An Emerging Star and Intriguing Depth
Like the quarterback position, Georgia Tech saw a potential star emerge at running back last season and now the Yellow Jackets have one of the conference's best at the position heading into 2024. After going over 1,000 yards last season, Jamal Haynes is now set to be one of the ACC's best running backs and all-purpose players this season and will be an integral part of one of the ACC's best offenses.
The ACC is stacked and very deep at running back, but Haynes is one of the best. One of the questions that Georgia Tech has to figure out going into the season (and maybe into the season) is who provides depth. It is not that there is no talent behind Haynes in the Yellow Jackets backfield, but some of it is unproven. Last season, Dontae Smith teamed up to form a really good duo with Haynes, but now Smith is in the NFL.
Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
But who will back him up? There are quite a few contenders.
One of them will be Trey Cooley, who transferred in from Louisville last offseason. Cooley had a red-hot start to the season a year ago but was not a huge part of the rotation towards the end. He ranked fourth on the team in rushing yards (274), rushing attempts (64), and yards per carry (4.3). His three rushing touchdowns were tied for third on the team total touchdowns ranked fourth on the team.
He had an outstanding showing last season against his former team Louisville. In that game, he rushed for 52 yards and two scores on nine carries. His best statistical game came in last year’s home opener against South Carolina State. In that game, Cooley had 154 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on just 12 touches.
Redshirt freshman Evan Dickens appeared in 11 games last season and was primarily used on special teams and as a reserve running back. He saw his most action in a blowout win against South Carolina State with a career-high six carries for 29 yards. He also rushed three times for 15 yards and took a carry against Ole Miss. The upside of Dickens is still very high and he was a true freshman last season. Look for the running back to challenge for carries this season.
Anthony Carrie was one of the best prospects the Yellow Jackets landed in the 2024 class. He is a dynamic running back who possesses great balance with exceptional vision. Carrie has a great burst and is difficult to bring down once he has a head of steam. His big breakout season came during his sophomore season at Carrollwood Day where he rushed for 20 touchdowns.
Per his bio via Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 running in the nation by Rivals … Member Rivals250 list … Ranked as the No. 20 player in the talent-rich state of Florida by Rivals … Ran for 3,818 and 55 touchdowns over the course of four prep seasons (38 games) … Also caught 35 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in his high school career … Had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1,200 as a senior in 2023 and 1,032 as a sophomore in 2021) … Had 14 100-yard rushing games (including six as a senior) … Ran for 20 touchdowns as a sophomore (2021), 16 as a junior (2022) and 12 as a senior (2023) … Helped lead Carrollwood Day to a 26-14 record over his four seasons, including an 8-2 mark as a senior in ’23 … Coached by Marshall McDuffie."
Carrie looked solid in the spring and I think he will be a factor sooner rather than later.
Carrie is not the only talented freshman stepping on campus this year. Trelain Maddox is a name to know for the future, even if he is not a key factor this season. Maddox had a fantastic high school career at Parkview high school and is a very talented player.
Daylon Gordon appeared in nine games last season and primarily played on special teams. He recorded an important tackle against Clemson. On that play, he snuffed out a fake punt attempt and got his lone tackle of the season. He will be entering his third year with the program after redshirting as a freshman. I expect Gordon to carve out a more defined role on special teams this season and could see some time as a kick or punt returner. Sometimes those roles could lead to more playing time on offense especially if you are making big plays in the return game.
It will be interesting to see what role Jamie Felix will be able to carve out in 2024. He didn’t see the field in 2023 and opted to enter the transfer portal after the season, but withdrew and came back to Georgia Tech. In 2022, he rushed for 80 yards and hauled in 41 receiving yards. Felix also rushed for a season-high 36 yards against North Carolina that season. Felix has shown he can be a good contributor in any role the offense has for him. He was a heavily touted recruit out of Camden County High School. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and was the No.29 running back in the country.
The Yellow Jackets were the top rushing team in the ACC last season and have the personnel at running back to do it again. Haynes is a star in the making and the options behind him are intriguing. This fall is going to be important for someone to emerge as the No. 2 running back behind Haynes. It could end up being a committed of players to start the season until someon pulls away from the competition.