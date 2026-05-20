Ranking Georgia Tech's ACC Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

Georgia Tech has an intriguing schedule in the ACC this season. There are parts of it that are easy, and they should be able to get off to a good start. However, towards the end of their schedule, things toughen up a bit. Let's rank the ACC schedule from easiest to hardest.

1. Boston College

Boston College will be one of the easiest teams on the schedule this year for Georgia Tech in conference. They lost Turbo Richard, Dylan Lonergan, Reed Harris, and Lewis Bond, all key contributors to the team a season ago. Boston College went 2-10 last year and will have a new look roster in 2026. The Eagles lost 29 players to the transfer portal and added 26 new players. It will be a trying year for head coach Bill O'Brien.

2. Stanford

You put Stanford second on this list because of travel and the long trip out west. The Yellow Jackets face one of their biggest road tests in the Brent Key era. However, Stanford has not been one of the ACC's stronger teams. Stanford is still a team that is figuring out and trying to find its footing as a program. They hired Tavita Pritchard as their new head coach. We still are not sure of how he will look as a coach for the Cardinals, and if the team around him is good enough to be competitive.

3. Wake Forest

Wake Forest has been a tricky ACC opponent, especially for the Yellow Jackets, for years. Georgia Tech went into Winston-Salem last season and was nearly handed its first loss of the season. However, the Yellow Jackets survived in overtime to pull out the victory and avoid the blemish. The Deamon Deacon won nine games last year and will still be a competitive bunch. There will be a new QB at the helm with Gio Lopez transferring over and likely being the starter. Outside of him, it is still unknown how this team will look.

4. Duke

Duke will be an interesting team this season, especially after losing several of their elite players who were responsible for them winning the conference a season ago. It won't be easy to replace former star QB Darian Mensah and his stud wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who both transferred to Miami. Expect the Blue Devils to lean heavily on the rushing attack of Nate Sheppard to lead the group in 2026.

5. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh threw a wrench into the playoff hopes for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 after coming into Bobby Dodd Stadium and defeating them. That was the golden ticket for the Yellow Jackets to make the ACC championship game, but they couldn't handle business. Pittsburgh is always a well-coached bunch and a tough opponent. They lose several key players like Rasheem Biles, Kyle Louis, and Desmond Reid. However, their stud quarterback, Mason Heintschel, will return.

6. Virginia Tech

Say what you want, but Virginia Tech will be a much better team in 2026, led by new head coach James Franklin. The Hokies dominated the recent recruiting cycle and finished with a top 25 class. That is not by accident. They also brought in Ethan Grunkemeyer, who should be their starting quarterback. You couple that with what they did in the portal, the upgrade in coaching, and all the talent, and you have a team ready to contend in 2026. Virginia Tech will shock some people this season.

7. Louisville

Louisville should be a team at the top of the conference again this season and have one of the better head coaches in Jeff Brohm. They are a run-dominant team and play a similar style to the one the Yellow Jackets do. Isaac Brown will be a player in this matchup they will have to slow down. They also brought in former Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz, who should be a quarterback to watch and follow. The Cardinals will be a top conference team yet again.

8. Clemson

Clemson is the hardest game on the list by a clear margin. Even when Clemson is not at its absolute peak, it still carries top-end talent, strong depth, and one of the toughest road atmospheres in the conference. Georgia Tech went toe-to-toe with the Tigers at home last year and sent them to 1-2 on the season after Aidan Birr nailed a 55-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Yellow Jackets. Despite some of the roster turnover, a new look quarterback, and people questioning head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers will be the toughest opponent on the Yellow Jackets' schedule

Georgia Tech's path through this ACC slate is favorable enough to build confidence, but it still includes several games that can swing quickly if the Jackets are sloppy. The Yellow Jackets' season will come down to defeating Clemson, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.