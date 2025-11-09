Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
Georgia Tech bye has came and gone. It is now Sunday which means preparation for the upcoming opponent next Saturday in Boston College. Georgia Tech has a great opportunity in front of them and can continue their great season. While Boston College only has one win, we have seen in the ACC nobody is sage and no game is a gimme.
That was seen this weekend in upset victories by Wake Forest and California which shows the depth of the conference. They sit around the middle of the pack this season. Those wins helped Georgia Tech in a big way and even saw their odds improve to win the ACC. Let's take a closer look.
Right at the top
Georgia Tech sits in a good spot coming off their bye week after a hectic weekend in the ACC. No. 14 Virginia and No. 15 Louisville each dropped their home games. The Yellow Jackets were at the top despite their loss to NC State a week ago, but their odds have improved. According FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech improved from +310 to +185.
Here are the odds:
Duke- +270
SMU- +550
Pittsburgh- +800
Virginia- +850
Miami- +1100
Here is a look at the remaining ACC schedules for each team listed above.
Georgia Tech- At Boston, Home vs Pitt
Duke- Home vs Virginia, At North Carolina, vs Wake Forest
SMU- Vs Louisville, at California
Pittsburgh- at Georgia Tech, vs Miami
Virginia- at Duke, vs Virginia Tech
Miami- Vs NC State, at Virginia Tech, at Pittsburgh
Getting Key Players Back
Georgia Tech was without Ahmari Harvey, Savion Riley, JY Gilmore, and Matthew Alexander on defense last week agaisnt NC State. All these players play a critical role on the defensive side of the ball. Harvey is your best cover corner. Alexander is a starting defensive lineman and one of the best run stuffers on the team. JY Gilmore is one of the more experienced players and best tacklers on the team. His versatility makes him special. Riley hasn't seen the field a lot this season, but was supposed to be a key piece on the defensive side of the ball coming out of the transfer portal. The biggest question is how many will be able to play next Saturday.
“Maybe. They're all out there today. Nice. They all practiced today. They all have pads on today. What do we use that last year question? Oh, down the camera. Reporter (Questionable or Doubtful?), because that has obviously shown not to really be the truth until the kickoff, so.Yeah, I pretty much know somebody's questionable or doubtful. Doubtful means you doubt they can go. They probably won't go. So no soapboxes, they're all ahead of schedule. All right, and we expect them all back, and hopefully they'll all be back very soon. You got me there because it was Thursday, and that's a Thursday question day. So I couldn't say anything else," said head coach Brent Key.
Georgia Tech will travel to face Boston College this upcoming weekend.
